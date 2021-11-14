Submit Release
Vehicle of Interest Sought in a Hit and Run: 100 Block of Florida Avenue, Northwest

Investigators with the Metropolitan Police Department’s Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic crash that occurred on Saturday, November 13, 2021, in the 100 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest.

 

According to the preliminary investigation, at approximately 2:30 am, a bicyclist was turning from an eastbound direction to the westbound direction in the 100 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest. An unknown SUV was travelling westbound on Florida Avenue, Northwest, when it struck the bicyclist then fled the scene. The bicyclist was transported to an area hospital for life-threatening injuries.

 

The vehicle of interest (pictured below) is described as silver or grey in color, 2003-2006 Lincoln Navigator.

 

 

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

