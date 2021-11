Oumar keita, un Africain ambassadeur de l'origine commune de la culture pour la paix et le droit au bonheur

About

It was Constantin Brancusi's sculpture "The Kiss of 1905" that led to the discovery of the element "the universal knowledge and know-how of the process of Creation". This discovery revealed by the researcher Thierry Rayer concerns all communities, whatever their so-called cultural or religious origins. By its nature, the element is universalist and egalitarian in accordance with all the Declarations relating to Human Rights. The "universal knowledge and know-how of the process of Creation" responds to a universal methodology that highlights an origin common to all cultures.

