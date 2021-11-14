Rutland Barracks / Attempted Burglary - Request for Information
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B404671
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: Early morning hours of 11/14/2021
INCIDENT LOCATION: 263 VT RT 103, Jiffy Mart, Wallingford, Vermont
VIOLATION: Attempted Burglary
ACCUSED: Unknown at this time.
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 11/14/2021, at approximately 0755 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a burglary at the Jiffy Mart located at 263 VT RT 103, Wallingford.
Investigation revealed forced entry was attempted at the front door. Investigation is still ongoing and anyone with tips or information is asked to call the Vermont State Police. Individual(s) with information who wish to remain anonymous may provide a tip which can be submitted online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.