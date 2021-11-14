Submit Release
VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A405592

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson                                     

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: Sometime between 2200 hours on 11/13/2021 and 0900 hours on

11/14/2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: 28 Severance Hill Road, St. Johnsbury

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                              

AGE: Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

 

VICTIM: Phillip Meader

AGE: 63

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a

call from the owner of a commercial building at 28 Severance Hill Road in St.

Johnsbury about vandalism to a vehicle in the parking lot.  The vehicle was

identified as a black 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee and it appeared the windows were

smashed out with a blunt object.  If anyone has information about this incident,

they are encouraged to contact Trooper Evan Johnson at the St. Johnsbury

Barracks (802-748-3111) or submit an anonymous tip here:

https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Pending investigation

COURT DATE/TIME:            

COURT:

LODGED - LOCATION:     

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Evan Johnson

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury Barracks

Phone: 802-748-3111

Fax: 802-748-1585

 

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Unlawful Mischief, request for information

