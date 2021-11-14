St. Johnsbury Barracks / Unlawful Mischief, request for information
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A405592
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: Sometime between 2200 hours on 11/13/2021 and 0900 hours on
11/14/2021
INCIDENT LOCATION: 28 Severance Hill Road, St. Johnsbury
VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Unknown
AGE: Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown
VICTIM: Phillip Meader
AGE: 63
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a
call from the owner of a commercial building at 28 Severance Hill Road in St.
Johnsbury about vandalism to a vehicle in the parking lot. The vehicle was
identified as a black 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee and it appeared the windows were
smashed out with a blunt object. If anyone has information about this incident,
they are encouraged to contact Trooper Evan Johnson at the St. Johnsbury
Barracks (802-748-3111) or submit an anonymous tip here:
https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
COURT ACTION: Pending investigation
COURT DATE/TIME:
COURT:
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Evan Johnson
Vermont State Police
St. Johnsbury Barracks
Phone: 802-748-3111
Fax: 802-748-1585