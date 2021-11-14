St. Johnsbury Barracks / Unlawful Mischief, request for information

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 21A405592

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: Sometime between 2200 hours on 11/13/2021 and 0900 hours on

11/14/2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: 28 Severance Hill Road, St. Johnsbury

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Unknown

AGE: Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

VICTIM: Phillip Meader

AGE: 63

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a

call from the owner of a commercial building at 28 Severance Hill Road in St.

Johnsbury about vandalism to a vehicle in the parking lot. The vehicle was

identified as a black 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee and it appeared the windows were

smashed out with a blunt object. If anyone has information about this incident,

they are encouraged to contact Trooper Evan Johnson at the St. Johnsbury

Barracks (802-748-3111) or submit an anonymous tip here:

https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

COURT ACTION: Pending investigation

