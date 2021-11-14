RUTLAND BARRACKS/REQUEST FOR INFORMATION ON BURGLARY
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:21B404670
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Steven Schutt
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: Overnight hours of 11/14/21
INCIDENT LOCATION: 34 Maple Street Family Dollar
VIOLATION: Burglary
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 11/14/21 at approximately 0720 hours Troopers responded to the Family Dollar at 34 Maple Street in Wallingford for a reported burglary. Investigation revealed that forced entry was made through the front door and the business. Investigation is still ongoing and anyone with tips or information is asked to call the Vermont State Police. Individual(s) with information who wish to remain anonymous may provide a tip which can be submitted online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.