RUTLAND BARRACKS/REQUEST FOR INFORMATION ON BURGLARY

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:21B404670

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Steven Schutt                            

STATION: Rutland                     

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: Overnight hours of 11/14/21

INCIDENT LOCATION: 34 Maple Street Family Dollar

VIOLATION: Burglary

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 11/14/21 at approximately 0720 hours Troopers responded to the Family Dollar at 34 Maple Street in Wallingford for a reported burglary. Investigation revealed that forced entry was made through the front door and the business. Investigation is still ongoing and anyone with tips or information is asked to call the Vermont State Police. Individual(s) with information who wish to remain anonymous may provide a tip which can be submitted online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

RUTLAND BARRACKS/REQUEST FOR INFORMATION ON BURGLARY

