TOXIC BABY FORMULA ALERT: LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST MAKERS OF ENFAMIL AND SIMILAC
Toxic Baby Formula Lawyer Timothy L. Miles
Toxic Baby Formula Filed
We urge anyone with a child that has developed NEC as a result of their baby formula to contact us immediately”HENDERSONVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HENDERSONVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2021/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nationally recognized toxic baby formula lawyer Timothy L. Miles of the Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles, announces that a Louisiana woman and her mother have filed a product liability lawsuit (Cause No. 2021L 001042) alleging Similac and Enfamil caused necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC), a severe intestinal disorder which required emergency surgery shortly after birth, and resulted in life-long injuries.
— Timothy L. Miles
The complaint was brought by Alicia Wyrick and her mother, Larhonda Turner, in the Illinois Circuit Court for Madison County, pursuing damages from Mead Johnson and Abbott Laboratories for complications caused by use of their popular cow’s milk-based formula among premature infants.
If your child has developed NEC as a result of their baby formula, please click here to contact us.
What is Necrotizing Enterocolitis (NEC)?
Necrotizing enterocolitis is a digestive disease that occurs primarily in premature infants and can cause inflammation of the intestinal lining, which can lead to serious infections. In such cases, the inflamed intestinal wall is eventually eroded away, which allows bacteria to enter the intestinal tract and jeopardize the health of the infant. Most infants survive the disease with serious, long-term injuries, but in more extreme cases infants may pass away. According to the scientific study, both Similac and Enfamil products have been linked to NEC in premature babies.
The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Urges Families with A Child that has Developed NEC as a Result 0f Their Baby Formula to Contact the Firm
If your child has developed NEC as a result of their baby formula, we will fight on your behalf to hold those responsible accountable. Contact Nashville Personal Injury attorney Timothy L. Miles, Esquire, at (855) TIM-MLAW (855-846-6529), or by email to tmiles@timmileslaw.com or click here to participate. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and email.
About Timothy L. Miles
Timothy L. Miles is a nationally recognized shareholder, employee rights and personal injury attorney raised in Nashville, Tennessee. Earlier this year, Mr. Miles was recognized as a 2021 Top Ranked Lawyer; 2021 Top Rated Litigator; and a 2021 Elite Lawyer of The South by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM, his third consecutive year to receive each award. Mr. Miles also maintains the AV Preeminent Rating by Martindale-Hubbell®, their highest rating for both legal ability and ethics. Mr. Miles is a member of the prestigious Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers: The National Trial Lawyers Association, a superb rated attorney by Avvo, a recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award by Premier Lawyers of America (2019) and recognized as a Distinguished Lawyer, Recognizing Excellence in Securities Law, by Lawyers of Distinction (2019). Awards: Top Rated Litigator by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019-2021); Top Rated Lawyer by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019-2021); Elite Lawyer of The South by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019-2021); Member of the Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers: The National Trial Lawyers Association (2017-2021); AV® Preeminent™ Rating by Martindale-Hubble® (2014-2021); PRR AV Preeminent Rating on Lawyers.com (2018-2021); The Top-Rated Lawyer in Litigation™ for Ethical Standards and Legal Ability (Martindale-Hubble® 2015); Lifetime Achievement Award by Premier Lawyers of America (2019); Distinguished Lawyer, Recognizing Excellence in Securities Law, by Lawyers of Distinction (2019-2021); Superb Rated Attorney (Avvo); Avvo Top Rated Lawyer for (Avvo 2017-2020). Mr. Miles has authored numerous publications advocating for shareholdings including most recently: Free Portfolio Monitoring Services Offered by Plaintiff Securities Firms Provides Significant Benefits to Investors (Timothy L. Miles, Dec. 3, 2019).
CONTACT:
Timothy L. Miles, Esq.
Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles
141 Saundersville Road, #2202
Hendersonville, TN 37075
Telephone: (855-846-6529)
Email: tmiles@timmileslaw.com
Website: www.timmileslaw.com
https://timmileslaw.com/is-your-baby-formula-safe/
Timothy L. Miles
Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Nationally Recognized Shareholder Rights Attorney Timothy L. Miles Has Achieved the AV Preeminent Rating