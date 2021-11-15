Michael Douglas Carlin Wins Best Director at Silicon Beach Film Festival for His Film Minnesota! The Modern Day Selma
Breath of Life Rally began at Well Fargo Bank burned down continued to George Floyd Memorial and ended on I-35
"Minnesota! The Modern Day Selma is the most important film of our era." - Faizon Love
Minnesota! The Modern Day Selma is the most important film of our era.”HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael Douglas Carlin was recently named “Best Director” at the Silicon Beach Film Festival at the Chinese Theater on Hollywood Boulevard in the Hollywood Highland complex that also includes the Dolby Theater, home of the Oscars® for his film, Minnesota! The Modern Day Selma.
— Faizon Love
Carlin is known for his appearance in the A&E Series, Who Killed Tupac, Episode Five, where Benjamin Crump calls Carlin’s interview, the “Michael Carlin Theory” of who killed Tupac. Carlin also appeared in AJ Benza’s Case Closed Biggie and Tupac. Carlin achieved national attention with the two books he wrote with Former LAPD Detective Russell Poole (Unsolved, City of Lies), the original lead detective in the Biggie and Tupac murders. Carlin and Poole’s book, Chaos Merchants, was released gratis to 2000 hip hop fans, journalists, and musicians less than 24 hours after Russell Poole’s death trying to get the cases reopened at Sheriffs Headquarters. Currently, the book is available on Amazon.
Carlin also directed American Federale, Larger than Life – The Suge Knight Story, and Tupac Assassination Battle For Compton. Minnesota! The Modern Day Selma has won a total of 13 film festival awards and has become “Official Selection” in film festivals 24 times. The film that follows the stories of families that have lost a family member to police violence also contains behind the scenes footage of protests in the immediate aftermath of the George Floyd Murder.
Many that have seen the film comment that it is an important film that should be used for training in schools and law enforcement academies. Faizon Love said, “Minnesota! The Modern Day Selma is the most important film of our era.”
Michael Meyer, Executive Producer of the film said, “Many people recognize that the film sparks conversations. Conversations in America that are long overdue. We are proud of Carlin’s achievement of Best Director.” Omar Bradley, the film’s producer said, “We have entered the film in the Academy Awards®. We hope Minnesota can be accepted by the Academy thus leading to meaningful change.” Bradley as the former Mayor of Compton was known for shutting down the Compton Police Department when an internal audit revealed that a significant amount of evidence was missing from the evidence locker.
About Minnesota! The Modern Day Selma
George Floyd’s Murder forever changed the world. Protests erupted worldwide. One group, including Congressional Candidate Joe Collins, traveled to Minnesota when the buildings were on fire. Joe and his team put pressure on politicians and made demands, many that were heeded. Michael Douglas Carlin was there to film the activities and turned this into the film, Minnesota! The Modern Day Selma.
About the Silicon Beach Film Festival
Silicon Beach located on the west side of Los Angeles serves the technology and entertainment industry as a hub of activity. Silicon Beach is home to YouTube, Google, IMAX, Yahoo, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Amazon, Netflicks just to name a few. The Silicon Beach Film Festival was created and founded by Jon Gursha and Peter Green who manage and run the festival.
The Silicon Beach Film Festival prides itself as a premier film festival in Los Angeles. The Festival screens at the TCL Theaters in Hollywood, California. All screenings are projected on the highest quality DCP, Digital Cinema Projection providing filmmakers with the highest quality screening environment.
Minnesota! The Modern Day Selma Official Trailer