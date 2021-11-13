New Episode of No Plan B Podcast by Jean Fallacara with Dr Gil Blander from InsideTracker
How Biomarkers and Physiomarkers Provide Personalized Approach to Life Optimization- Jean Fallacara's podcast No Plan B with Dr Gil Blander from insideTracker
Lifestyle habits that we can control encourage longevity and prevent associated diseases”MONTREAL, QC, CANADA, November 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Biomarkers and physiomarkers data can provide an ultra-personalized approach to Life Optimization.
In this Episode of the No Plan B Podcast by Jean Fallacara's, hosted live on Instagram, Dr. Gil Blander Founder and CSO of InsideTracker, explains how biofeedback can result in great advances for human well-being and performance.
About Dr Blander:
With a PhD in biology he completed his postdoctoral fellowship at MIT. Internationally recognized for his research in the basic biology of aging and for translating his discoveries into new ways of detecting and preventing age-related conditions. He's been featured in CNN Money, The New York Times, Forbes, The Financial Times, and The Boston Globe.
He’s been featured in CNN Money, The New York Times, Forbes, The Financial Times, and The Boston Globe.
At InsideTracker, Dr. Blander leads a team of experts in biology, computer science, and nutrition, and exercise physiology. He founded the company in 2009, alongside top scientists from acclaimed universities in the fields of aging, genetics, and biometrics.
Blood biomarkers, DNA testing but also food choices, supplements, exercise, and other lifestyle habits that we can control encourage longevity and prevent associated diseases but also improve maximal strength and muscle development, says Dr Blander.
InsideTracker’s mission is to help people realize their potential for long, healthy, productive lives by optimizing their bodies from the inside out. InsideTracker’s proprietary algorithm analyzes its users’ biomarker and physiomarker data to provide a clear picture of what's going on inside them. Based on this analysis, InsideTracker offers its users ultra-personalized, science-based recommendations for positive changes to their nutrition, supplementation, exercise, and lifestyle, along with a plan of action to track their progress toward their goals.
Jean Fallacara:
Born in France, Jean is an Serial entrepreneur, Scientist, Author, Athlete and Public Speaker.
Ranking:
-Top 10 Entrepreneurs to Follow in 2021 by LA WEEKLEY,
-Top 10 Motivational Influencers Canada 2020
-Top 10 Athletes Instagram Influencers In Montreal 2020.
Author of the Book “Neuroscience Calisthenics: Hijack your Body Clock.” A book about longevity, wellness and Biohacking
Managing Director at inTEST Corporation [NYSE: INTT]
Founder-CEO of Z-Sciences Corporation, Z-SC1 Biomedical and few others
In 2020, Jean acquired Biohacker’s Update Magazine, first magazine about Biohacking and Human Optimization.
Creator of Cyborggainz the World First Human Optimization platform that uses the functional neuroscience applied to sports & fitness. Involving neuroplasticity, biohacking, science, cognitive functions, technology, and nature, to enhance physical performance and live healthier.
Longevity, genetics, blood, supplements, vitamins, health… all aspect of life optimization explained and decoded in this podcast.
