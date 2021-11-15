PICARD PRODUCTIONS - Expands Their Production Studio and Office Space
Film, TV, Streaming and Music Production Company in Santa Monica Gets New Digs
2021 was a banner year for us!”SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA , USA, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PICARD PRODUCTIONS INC Expands Production Studios and Office
— Executive Producer, Nicole Picard
The film/photography studios and the production company office is now in a larger space, located in Ocean Park, Santa Monica, CA 90405 with multiple rentals already booked thru the end of the year into 2022.
They have produced music videos, streaming series and short films receiving multiple awards for Best Actress, Supporting Actress and Best Director for the company’s in house director, Nicole Picard, along with Best Theme Song for Lineage Tribe and most recently best LGBTQ short film at the LA Indies Awards for their sitcom pilot SURPRISE!
They recently completed filming the short film/character sketch comedy piece, 1st Woman, incorporating the #SEEHER gender equality campaign with multiple notable actresses making appearances.
Look for the song drop and music video ‘You Got the Feelin’, on multiple channels, launching with the first episode of the series LINEAGE TRIBE on YouTube.
Connect with PICARD PROUCTIONS INC at www.picardproductions.com or contact at info@picardproductions.com.
Nicole Picard
Picard Productions
+1 310-994-1424
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook