THE INVESTORS COLISEUM WELCOMES NEWEST FEATURED COMPANY LUCKY MINERALS INC.!! (TSXV:LKY)
“EXPLORING A NEW FRONTIER" Discovering world-class potential in Ecuador’s untouched mineral district.
Lucky Minerals Inc. (TSX:LKY)
Lucky Minerals Inc. is exactly the type of company that our followers and subscribers are looking for with great upside potential, they are in a unique and exciting mining jurisdiction - "Ecuador"."TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Investors Coliseum (IC), a subsidiary of Pinnacle Capital Markets LTD. ("the Company"), is pleased to announce that Lucky Minerals Inc. a TSX-V listed gold exploration company focused on advancing its Fortuna Project located in Ecuador, is the latest company to join www.theinvestorscoliseum.com.
Mr. Spyros P. Karellas, CEO and CO-Founder
Cashed Up and Exploring the Fortuna Project in Ecuador
Fortuna Project summary — location, access, and attributes. The Fortuna project totals 550 sq km and is located in the Azuay, Zamora Chinchipe and Morona Santiago provinces in Ecuador. The project totals twelve (12) contiguous 25-year mining concessions. These concessions were privately held from 2006–2018 and are located near major discoveries, including: 1) Lundin Gold’s (LUG-TSE; not covered) Fruta Del Norte (in production), 2) EquaCorriente’s Mirador, 3) Dundee Precious’ (DPM-TSE; not covered) Loma Larga, and 4) Solgold’s (SOLG-TSE; not covered) Cascabel project. As described below, the current focus is on the Wayka discovery on the Fortuna 3 and 4 concessions, which has limited road access. From the current base camp, the exploration team can travel one hour by road, followed by one (1) hour by horse. (Laurentian Bank Securities Nik Ristic, MFE • Associate)
CEO Francois Perron of Lucky Minerals Inc.- Commented
“I am excited at the opportunity of joining the Investors Coliseum. Lucky Minerals is at an important point in its development and joining the Investors Coliseum is part of that effort. Our Wayka gold discovery in Ecuador is advancing we look forward to results from the first drilling campaign in January.”
Mr. Spyros P. Karellas, CEO and CO-Founder stated:
“Lucky Minerals Inc. is exactly the type of company that our followers and subscribers are looking for. unique, innovative, and exceptional. As the Coliseum continues to expand, we are extremely excited to be adding Lucky Minerals Inc.. to our digital awareness platform. Our commitment has and will always be to showcase exceptional companies with tremendous growth opportunities for the future. And that is exactly what we have done by adding such a forward-thinking company in such a unique jurisdiction for mining”
About Lucky Minerals Inc.
Lucky Minerals Inc is a Canadian-based gold exploration company with its key, early-stage Fortuna project located in Ecuador. LKY controls a significant land package totaling 12 mining concessions at the intersection of the Azuay, Zamora Chinchipe, and Morona provinces, in relatively close proximity to other known mines and development-stage projects. Of the 12 concessions, LKY is focused on Fortuna 3 and Fortuna 4, and specifically the recently discovered Wayka area. This is considered a highly prospective epithermal gold target in close proximity to porphyry targets. A combination of encouraging grab and trench samples, combined with geophysical and geochemical results supports advancing Wayka to the drilling stage to test higher priority targets and depth extent of mineralization discovered at surface. LKY recently completed a $3.87M unit financing to complete this initial drilling.
For a full profile view of Lucky Minerals Inc. Please visit: https://theinvestorscoliseum.com/featured-companies/lucky-minerals-inc-2/
