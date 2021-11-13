PRESS RELEASE DUI DRUGS

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B203778

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Stevens

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 11/13/21, 0020 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 12, Bethel

VIOLATION: DUI

ACCUSED: Ian Pattison

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brookline, MA

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/13/21 at approximately 0020 hours Troopers conducted

a traffic stop on a vehicle unable to maintain it's lane. Upon further

investigation, it was determined the operator, Ian Pattison was under the

influence of intoxicants. Pattison was taken into custody and transported to the

Royalton Barracks for processing. Pattison was cited to appear in Vermont

Superior Court Windsor County Criminal Division on 1/18/22 to answer to the

charge of DUI Drugs.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 1/18/22, 0800 hours

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: No

MUG SHOT: Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.