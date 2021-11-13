PRESS RELEASE DUI DRUGS

Submit Release
STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B203778

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Stevens                            

STATION: Royalton Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 11/13/21, 0020 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 12, Bethel

VIOLATION: DUI

 

ACCUSED: Ian Pattison                                                

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brookline, MA

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/13/21 at approximately 0020 hours Troopers conducted

a traffic stop on a vehicle unable to maintain it's lane. Upon further

investigation, it was determined the operator, Ian Pattison was under the

influence of intoxicants. Pattison was taken into custody and transported to the

Royalton Barracks for processing. Pattison was cited to appear in Vermont

Superior Court Windsor County Criminal Division on 1/18/22 to answer to the

charge of DUI Drugs.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 1/18/22, 0800 hours          

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: No     

BAIL: No

MUG SHOT: Included

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

