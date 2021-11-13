PRESS RELEASE DUI DRUGS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B203778
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Stevens
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 11/13/21, 0020 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 12, Bethel
VIOLATION: DUI
ACCUSED: Ian Pattison
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brookline, MA
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/13/21 at approximately 0020 hours Troopers conducted
a traffic stop on a vehicle unable to maintain it's lane. Upon further
investigation, it was determined the operator, Ian Pattison was under the
influence of intoxicants. Pattison was taken into custody and transported to the
Royalton Barracks for processing. Pattison was cited to appear in Vermont
Superior Court Windsor County Criminal Division on 1/18/22 to answer to the
charge of DUI Drugs.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 1/18/22, 0800 hours
COURT: Windsor
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: No
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.