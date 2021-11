Westminster/Motor Vehicle Crash

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21B105033

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mengbei Wang

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 11/12/2021, at approximately 1812 hours

STREET: Interstate 91 Southbound

TOWN: Brattleboro

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: MM 10

WEATHER: Rain

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Robin Farmer

AGE: 22

SEAT BELT Y/N: Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lansing, North Carolina

VEHICLE YEAR: 2021

VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan

VEHICLE MODEL: 4S

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: front end contact damage, rear bumper damage

INJURIES: Minor injuries for passenger

HOSPITAL: Brattleboro Memorial Hospital

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Douglas Flood

AGE: 35

SEAT BELT Y/N: Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2014

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: XVC

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: right rear side contact damage

INJURIES: Non reported

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #3

OPERATOR: Keith Griswold

AGE: 43

SEAT BELT Y/N: Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Mini Cooper

VEHICLE MODEL: Clubman

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #3: left rear bumper contact damage

INJURIES: Non reported

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #4

OPERATOR: Robin Franklin

AGE: 54

SEAT BELT Y/N: Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lewiston, ME

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Prius

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #3: Totaled

INJURIES: Non reported

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 11/12/2021, at approximately 6:12 PM, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks responded to a motor vehicle crash involving four vehicles on Interstate 91 Southbound, Mile Maker 10, in the Town of Brattleboro, Vermont.

Through investigation, Troopers determined Operator #1 (Farmer) was operating vehicle #1 traveling southbound on US I-91. Operator #1 advised a vehicle in front of him had a suddenly slowed down, he slammed his brakes but was not able to avoid the collision. Vehicle #1 came into contact with the passenger rear side bumper of vehicle #2, which was operated by Operator #2 (Flood). Vehicle #1 then swerved into the travel lane and rear-ended vehicle #3 (Griswold). Vehicle #4 rear-ended vehicle #1 as a result of the sudden lane change. The circumstances surrounded the crash are still under investigation. Involved vehicles were towed from the interstate.

