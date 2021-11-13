Middlesex Barracks Multiple Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A304459
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tylor Rancourt
STATION: Middlesex Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 11/12/2021 1734 hours
STREET: Waterbury Stowe Road
TOWN: Waterbury
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Howard Avenue
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Good
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Brenda Goss
AGE: 57
SEAT BELT? (X)Y/N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stowe, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep
VEHICLE MODEL: Compass
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Extensive driver and passenger side damage
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Lloyd Alcon
AGE: 65
SEAT BELT? (X)Y/N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morrisville, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: E-450
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Extensive driver side damage
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #3
OPERATOR: Macauly Lerman
AGE: 29
SEAT BELT? (X)Y/N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2008
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Prius
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Extensive front end damage
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time the Vermont State Police responded for a multiple vehicle crash on Waterbury Stowe Road at the intersection of Howard Avenue in the Town of Waterbury. Preliminary investigation revealed Brenda Goss was driving north on Waterbury Stowe Road when her Jeep Compass side-swiped a Rural Community Transport bus driven by Lloyd Alcon going south. Goss' vehicle then collided with a Toyota Prius driven by Macauly Lerman which was travelling south. There were no injuries as a result of the crash and speed does not appear to be a factor. The circumstances surround the crash are still under investigation.
As a result of the crash, gasoline was spilled on the roadway surface by the Rural Community Transport bus. Thanks to the efforts of the Waterbury Fire Department, Waterbury Ambulance, and Vermont HAZMAT the scene was kept safe while clean up occurred. Waterbury Stowe Road was reduced to one lane while the crash was under investigation. Howard Avenue remained closed to traffic until the gas still was cleaned up.
