Middlesex Barracks Multiple Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 21A304459                                     

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tylor Rancourt

STATION: Middlesex Barracks                                

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 11/12/2021 1734 hours

STREET: Waterbury Stowe Road

TOWN: Waterbury

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Howard Avenue

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear             

ROAD CONDITIONS: Good

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Brenda Goss

AGE: 57     

SEAT BELT? (X)Y/N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stowe, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep

VEHICLE MODEL: Compass

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Extensive driver and passenger side damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Lloyd Alcon

AGE: 65    

SEAT BELT? (X)Y/N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morrisville, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: E-450

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Extensive driver side damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

VEHICLE #3

OPERATOR: Macauly Lerman

AGE: 29     

SEAT BELT? (X)Y/N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2008

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Prius

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Extensive front end damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On the above date and time the Vermont State Police responded for a multiple vehicle crash on Waterbury Stowe Road at the intersection of Howard Avenue in the Town of Waterbury. Preliminary investigation revealed Brenda Goss was driving north on Waterbury Stowe Road when her Jeep Compass side-swiped a Rural Community Transport bus driven by Lloyd Alcon going south. Goss' vehicle then collided with a Toyota Prius driven by Macauly Lerman which was travelling south. There were no injuries as a result of the crash and speed does not appear to be a factor. The circumstances surround the crash are still under investigation.

 

As a result of the crash, gasoline was spilled on the roadway surface by the Rural Community Transport bus. Thanks to the efforts of the Waterbury Fire Department, Waterbury Ambulance, and Vermont HAZMAT the scene was kept safe while clean up occurred. Waterbury Stowe Road was reduced to one lane while the crash was under investigation. Howard Avenue remained closed to traffic until the gas still was cleaned up.

 

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A          

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y/(X)N

COURT ACTION: Y/(X)N

COURT: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A             

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Tylor Rancourt

Vermont State Police

Middlesex Barracks

1080 US Route 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

 

802-229-9191 (Office)

802-760-0545 (Cell)

 

