Re: Waterbury Stowe Rd in Waterbury

Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Middlesex Barracks
**** UPDATE for Waterbury Stowe Rd in Waterbury. ****
Waterbury Stowe rd is now fully back open. Howard Ave will be closed until further notice.
Brittany Rodrigue
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
VSP Williston PSAP
2777 St. George Rd
Williston, VT 05495
802-878-7111 / PSAP Fax 802-878-3173
State of Vermont
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Waterbury Stowe Rd in Waterbury is experiencing delays, currently one lane due to a crash.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
