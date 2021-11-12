Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Four to the Board of Cosmetology

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Marisol Marin, Robin Tabano, Jennifer Macku and Stephania Streit to the Board of Cosmetology.

Marisol Marin

Marin, of Miami, is a cosmetology instructor at Robert Morgan Technical College and a contracts compliance specialist at Miami-Dade County Public Schools. She holds a certificate to teach cosmetology and is a member of the National Contract Management Association. Marin earned her bachelor’s degree from Barry University.

Robin Tabano

Tabano, of Tallahassee, is the owner of The Robin’s Nest Hair Salon. A licensed cosmetologist for 30 years, she has served on the Board of Cosmetology since 2014 and is a past Chair and Vice Chair. Tabano earned her certificate of completion from the Southeastern Beauty School.

Jennifer Macku

Macku, of Pompano Beach, is the owner and operator of The Place Hair Salon. A licensed cosmetologist for 36 years, she has been a cosmetology instructor and volunteers her time by giving free haircuts to children. Macku earned her cosmetology license at Capri Beauty School.

Stephania Streit

Streit, of Century, is the President of StreitSmart Capital. Previously, she was a Sales Manager for American Heritage Financial and a member of the Pensacola State College District Board of Trustees. Streit earned her bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in business administration from the University of Southern Mississippi.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

