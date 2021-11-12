Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Two to the Barbers’ Board

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Herman White and Veronica Wold to the Barbers’ Board.

Herman White

White, of Pensacola, is the owner of Esquire Barber Shop. He has been a licensed barber for over 50 years and is a former Chair of the Barbers’ Board. White earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of West Florida.

Veronica Wold

Wold, of Crawfordville, is a government operations consultant at the Florida Department of Corrections and a travel agent with Effortless Travel of Tallahassee. She is a member of the Business Women of Wakulla and earned her bachelor’s degree from Florida State University.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

