Nov. 12, 2021

Contact: Heather McKnelly, 573-751-4008

Missouri Senate Interim Committee on Greater St. Louis Regional Emerging Issues Hosts Fourth Hearing on Nov. 15

JEFFERSON CITY – State Sen. Elaine Gannon (R-De Soto) announces the Missouri Senate Interim Committee on Greater St. Louis Regional Emerging Issues will host its fourth hearing with area leaders. Testimony will be provided by the St. Louis City circuit attorney, the St. Louis County prosecuting attorney and the Jefferson County executive.

During the first three hearings, the common thread has been crime and public safety, as well as the lack of growth throughout the region. The committee has heard from law enforcement, city leaders, county officials and prosecuting attorneys.

“We have heard a great diversity of ideas and perspectives from all across the region,” said Sen. Gannon, chairperson of the committee. “I look forward to hearing more and discussing what we’ve learned with my fellow committee members to discover ways we can better partner with the region.”

The hearing is scheduled for Nov. 15, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. at Lindenwood University.

