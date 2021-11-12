Stonehill Recognized as Top Design Thinking Firm By Wimgo

Stonehill announce today that it has been recognized as the Top Design Thinking Firm in the United States by Wimgo.

TAMPA, FL, USA, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tampa, FL (November 12, 2021) – Stonehill announce today that it has been recognized as the Top Design Thinking Firm in the United States by Wimgo. Wimgo helps people get connected with leading service providers by combining research from unbiased experts and quantitative analysis using 20 plus ranking metrics. Stonehill was ranked as the number 1 firm on the list and also received Wimgo’s coveted Gold ranking.

This was Stonehill’s first year being included on the Wimgo Top Design Thinking firms rankings. The list included several industry leading consulting firms including R/GA, Innosight, and Designworks. It can be found at https://wimgo.com/s/usa/design-thinking-experts/

Stonehill has been recognized by the United States Chamber of Commerce as Emerging Business of the Year, Insight Magazine as Design Leader of the Year, Great Agencies as a Top Analytics & Business Intelligence Agency, and the American Business Awards as Entrepreneur of the Year. Stonehill’s clients include FIS, PODS, Starbucks, Red Bull, Dover Industries, Shumaker, Florida Aquarium, & Girl Scouts.

“We are very honored to be recognized as the top Design Thinking firm in the United States” said Doug Pace, CEO of Stonehill.

About Stonehill:

Stonehill is the world's leading strategy and innovation consultancy. Our mission is to help the world's most interesting brands identify opportunity, create change, and accelerate growth. We fill the void between creative agency and business consultant acting as the R&D, design, engineering, training, marketing, and change management team for our clients. Our projects have explored the future of the workforce, finance, retail, healthcare, hospitality, and education. We have increased customer satisfaction, created exponential revenue, and touched the lives of millions.

About Wimgo:

Wimgo is a team of dedicated professionals which review tens of thousands of service providers and systematically screen and rank them using proprietary methods. By doing so, it helps companies find the best service providers to select, which are likely to deliver the most consistently high quality outcomes.

