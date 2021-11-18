CS2AI Announces Strategic Alliance Partners to Address Control System Cyber Security Workforce Challenges
The Control System Cyber Security Association International supports all the professionals dedicated to securing & defending cyber-physical systems.
We are pleased and honored to have each of these partners become part of our coalition of infrastructure defenders.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CS2AI recognizes their Strategic Alliance Partners for their efforts to defend critical infrastructure from cyberattack, promote cyber security education and advance cyber security workforce development.
— Derek R. Harp
CS2AI, pronounced “see say”, is the world's largest and most influential community dedicated solely to the protection of control systems from cybersecurity threats. CS2AI connects people and organizations around the world with the knowledge and resources to protect their control systems in an ever-evolving threat environment.
CS2AI is grateful for the generous ongoing financial and project support from all our 2021 Strategic Alliance Partners including Platinum-level partners KPMG, Waterfall Security Solutions, Sable Lion Cyber; Gold-level Partner Fortinet; Silver-level Partners Bedrock Automation, Q-Net Security, Tempered, Fend, Inc., and JumpStart Technology; Bronze Partners Trend Micro, Tripwire, Industrial Defender, Verve Industrial, Network Perception, Applied Risk, and Atlanta Technology Law and numerous initiative supporting level partners such as Mandiant, GBQ, Grimm, Control Things, System 1 and many others.
CS2AI Founder and Chairman Derek Harp said: “We are pleased and honored to have each of these partners become part of our coalition of infrastructure defenders, dedicated to the mission of strengthening the control system cyber security community which keeps our modern societies operating. With the support of their expertise and resources, we shall continue to advance our common goals of workforce development.”
Control Systems, Operational Technology, and Cyber-Physical Systems are integrated ever more deeply into wider and wider areas of not only traditional heavy industries such as Energy, Manufacturing and Pharmaceuticals, but also increasingly into Transportation, Health Care, and Building Management. With cyber-attacks impacting not only industrial and utility operations but hospitals, schools, traffic control systems, and even building automation such as HVAC controls, every day brings new expectations that cyber-sabotage incidents will negatively affect each and every one of us.
CS2AI, in conjunction with its Strategic Alliance Partners, is working to grow and strengthen this specialized community possessing the knowledge and dedication to ensure the continued safe and reliable operation of the systems upon which we all rely. Innovative and relevant content, information sharing, and collaboration among trusted leaders in the Control System Cyber Security space continue to drive success as we prepare and educate the professionals of today and tomorrow.
Control Systems Cyber Security Association International-CS2AI: CS2AI is the premier global nonprofit workforce development organization supporting all levels of professionals charged with securing control systems. With over 22,000 members worldwide, we enable members to help members, foster meaningful peer-to-peer exchanges, provide continuing professional education and directly support cyber security professional development.
https://www.cs2ai.org
Trisha Harp
CS2AI
