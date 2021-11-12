WalknTours Launches a New Solo Ghost Walking Tour in Key West, FL
WalknTours the mobile app that offers solo walking tours powered by your smartphone launched its newest walking tour Key West’s Famous Ghosts Walking Tour
If you are looking to do a ghost tour in Key West but don't like big groups or have limited flexibility, then this is the tour for you. Discover the ghosts of Key West on your own schedule. Pause the tour anytime, grab a drink and get your party on, then start again when you're ready to hear the next ghost story.
— Haley, Solo Traveler
This one hour Key West ghost tour starts at Captain Tony’s Saloon and guides you to the most haunted places in Key West, including Ernest Hemingway’s most frequented spots, the ghost of St. Paul’s, the spirits of the Audubon house, The Pirates Well, the haunted Porter Mansion and many more.
You’ll hear tales of the haunted Hard Rock Cafe, the hanging tree at Captain Tony’s, the doll that inspired the movie Chucky, and you’ll even go to the haunt where Hemingway appears every now and then.
You’ll encounter two ghost stories at the first haunted stop, Captain Tony’s Saloon, formally known as Sloppy Joe’s.
The building that Captain Tony’s is in was first built in 1851 as an icehouse that doubled as the city morgue. How convenient. In the 1980’s when the bar owner renovated, he had quite the shock. In the ground he found 16 rotting bodies. One of them, Elvira, had her own headstone in the ground. Today that same headstone can be seen on the floor of the pool room, while her bones remain at rest underneath.
But that’s not the old bar’s creepiest story. Not by a long shot. Inside the bar, guests will notice a peculiar tree growing through the ceiling. That’s the old hanging tree where at least 15 pirates and one murderer met their death at the end of a noose.
The scariest of those hung was a woman who killed her family in a crime of passion. As legend has it, on a dark stormy night, a young mother learned of her cheating husband’s ways and in a fit of rage picked up her trusty kitchen knife and proceeded to stab her husband and two children to death. They did not see it coming.
When the neighbor saw her feeding the remains of her family to the pigs in the back, they alerted police. She was quickly arrested, still wearing her blue nightgown covered in blood of her family.
Later that day, she was hung by the neck right there on the hanging tree that grows inside Captain Tony’s. You can bet your shrimp and grits she still haunts this bar.
The woman’s tormented soul lurks in the pool room still wearing her blood stained blue nightgown from that murderous night. The locals call her The Lady in Blue.
Some say she is searching for the homewrecker that ruined her life. Others think she just may be stuck here for eternity regretting her murders. I guess you’ll have to get a drink and ask her yourself.
WalknTours are solo tours for travel rebels. WalknTours are like real-life tour guides navigated on your smartphone. If you're wondering, is this technology for me? We suggest you ask yourself, are you a travel rebel? Do you enjoy going at your own pace, on your own schedule and pausing when you feel like it? Once you can confirm that, then you’ll know it’s for you.
What are travelers saying about the WalknTours app? Here’s a recent review from Haley:
“We have used this walking tour service for Charleston and Salem, and we LOVE it. The guide is easy to understand, the spots are perfectly mapped and the knowledge is just enough to not bore you. Truly the best!! Highly recommend.”
Learn more about the Key West Ghost Tour here: https://www.walkntours.com/key-west
Want to save $1 on the tour and get it for only $4.99? Use the promo code ‘orbs’ when purchasing and you’ll instantly save. Now that’s a deal!
