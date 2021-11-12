Mayor Bowser to Cut the Ribbon on New Good Food Markets Grocer in Ward 8

(Washington, DC) – On Saturday, November 13, at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser, the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development, and community leaders will cut the ribbon on the new Good Food Markets, which will provide job opportunities and fresh food options to the Bellevue community in Ward 8. Through the Neighborhood Prosperity Fund, an initiative launched by Mayor Bowser, South Capitol Improvement LLC received an $880,000 grant to support the buildout for the Good Food Markets grocer as part of the 225,000 square-foot development that includes a Community of Hope primary care clinic, an office building leased to the DC Department of Human Services, and 190 affordable and supportive housing units. Good Food Markets will offer fresh produce, essential groceries, freshly made prepared food, and it will house a dining room. This opening marks a significant milestone in the Mayor’s efforts to bring more food access points to neighborhoods east of the Anacostia River. On Monday, Mayor Bowser announced nearly $9 million in grants through the $58 million Food Access Fund to provide funding to food businesses to open new locations in Wards 7 and 8. Along with the Food Access Fund, the FY22 Budget Support Act changed the Supermarket Tax Credit to focus eligibility to areas most in need of grocery stores, expand support to more fresh food retailers, and add community engagement requirements for grocers. These investments prioritize equitable food access, particularly in Wards 7 and 8. As a result, more than 162,000 residents will gain food access points within one mile of their home. WHEN: Saturday, November 13, at 11 am

WHO: Mayor Muriel Bowser Trayon White, Councilmember, Ward 8 John Falcicchio, Deputy Mayor, Planning and Economic Development Monique Diop, Chair, ANC 8D Kemi Morten, President, Bellevue Citizens Association Philip Sambol, Executive Director, Oasis Community Partners WHERE: Good Foods Market 4001 S Capitol St SW

