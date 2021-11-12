WYO 130 through the Snowy Range closed for winter season

LARAMIE, Wyo. —Wyoming Highway 130 through the high country of the Snowy Range has officially closed for the season.

Due to drifting and blowing snow, Wyoming Department of Transportation crews in Laramie and Saratoga decided upcoming weather forecasts and current road conditions warranted closing the section of WYO 130 for the season.

Also known as the Snowy Range Scenic Byway, the 12-mile section of WYO 130 tops out at more than 10,800 ft. in elevation and closes annually each fall when lack of travel and deep snow accumulations make plowing the highway impractical.

The closure spans mile markers 36-48, from the Green Rock trailhead in the east to just above Ryan Park in the west.

Last year, WYO 130 first closed Nov. 10 due to wintry conditions before officially closing for the season Nov. 14. In previous years, WYO 130 closed Oct. 29 in 2019, Nov. 3 in 2018, Nov. 20 in 2017, Nov. 28 in 2016, and Nov. 11 in 2015. WYO 130 is one of two high-elevation highways in District 1 that close for the winter annually.

Highway 130 will remain closed until WYDOT crews can work to clear the accumulated snow in the spring.