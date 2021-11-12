New SULA Solar Area Light from Access Fixtures

New LED solar area light from Access Fixtures for sports lighting, commercial lighting, and municipal lighting.

WORCESTER, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Access Fixtures, a Massachusetts-based commercial and industrial lighting manufacturer, has released a new solar area light. The SULA is an all in one solar area light fixture available in six wattages suited for a variety of mounting heights up to 30’. SULA is a high efficiency fixture that runs entirely on the power of the sun, emitting 140 lumens per watt. It is also durable and rugged with vandal resistant screws, a die cast aluminum housing, and has an IP65 rating. This fixture comes with a remote and integrated controls including a microwave sensor, dimming capability, and photocell. These integrated controls allow customers to manage light output and maximize the efficiency of the fixture. SULA is a perfect choice for customers needing to light parking lots, streets, sports courts, and more.

“The SULA is a solar area light that can be used in multiple settings including municipal areas, commercial areas, sports courts, riding arenas, parks, and more,” says Access Fixtures CEO Steve Rothschild. “With high lumens per watt, controls that maximize performance, and a rugged construction that’s built to last, SULA is an ideal multipurpose light fixture that runs completely on solar power.”



SULA is available in 20w, 40w, 60w, 80w, 100w, and 120w. Each fixture mounts on a 3.5” pole. Each fixture is CE and RoHS listed as well as IP65 rated. SULA operates between -4°F and 149°F and fully charges in under seven hours. On a full charge, each SULA solar area light can run for over 24 hours. All SULA fixtures are available with a black powdercoat finish and vandal resistant screws. This fixture has a Kelvin of 5000K and a CRI of 70. SULA’s integrated solar panel can be angled in multiple directions to harvest sunlight most efficiently. Questions about whether or not SULA would work for your project? Contact an Access Fixtures lighting specialist.



About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures is your factory-direct source for commercial, industrial, hospitality and sports high-performance lighting solutions. With custom manufacturing capabilities, Access Fixtures builds durable, long-life LED luminaires for general lighting applications and specialty markets including transportation, freight terminals, sports fields and arenas, clean rooms, power plants, warehouses, and manufacturing facilities. Luminaire types include wall packs, area lights, bollard lights, sports lights, post top and high bays. For more information, visit Access Fixtures at www.accessfixtures.com.