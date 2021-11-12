The Book Launching
"From Kabul to Peshawar" written by Khalil RhamaniLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Khalil Rahmani is proud to announce the release of his book entitled “From Kabul To Peshawar”. In his book, he narrates his misfortunes, hardships, and “miraculous” experiences when he was still 16yrs old.
Rahmani was originally from Afghanistan when it was still known as one of the safest countries in Asia. During this journey, he comes to know the ugly truth about this war between the East and the West.
This story is an example of how war destroys standards, how it deprives humans of morality and values, and how violence creates tensions that corrupt and wound both the present and future generations to come.
After having experienced walking night and days, with not enough money, and knowing nothing about different languages, Khalil Rahmani is convinced that every 16-year-old has the right to live and to do whatever it takes to survive.
About the Author
Khalil Rahmani was born into a civilized family in Afghanistan. The youth were either imprisoned, joined the army, or fled to other countries. He had to flee to Pakistan at the age of sixteen. After living in Pakistan for 2 years, he spent his 3 years in India, and 16 years in Germany. From 2001 up to the present, he resides in Los Angeles California together with his wife and 2 daughters.
His book From Kabul To Peshawar is available in Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Google Play Books, and many other Bookstores all over the world.
https://www.amazon.com/Kabul-Peshawar-Khalil-Rahmani/dp/1665502282
