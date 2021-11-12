New Traffic Pattern Coming on Route 64/Route 550 Intersection Project

Bellefonte, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area drivers that a new traffic pattern will be in place soon on the Route 64/Route 550 (Nittany Valley Drive/Zion Road) intersection project. The work zone is located in Walker Township, Centre County, about 4 ½ miles north of Pleasant Gap.

On Tuesday, November 16, traffic will be moved from existing Route 550 to the new, realigned Route 550. The traffic switch will be controlled by flagging and there will be single lane closures as the change takes place. Drivers should expect travel delays during the switch.

Once traffic is on the new alignment, existing Route 550 will be closed from the new alignment to the old SR 64/550 intersection. Township Road 557 (Cemetery Lane) will also be closed from Route 550 to Route 64.

Additionally, next week, new waterline and cross pipe installation will continue on Route 64 from Cobblestone Road to Lincoln Lane. Traffic will be controlled by flaggers and travel delays should be expected.

Overall, the project will enhance safety at the intersection through roadway widening, roadway realignment, and the addition of a turning lane. Other project items include paving, drainage improvements, new traffic signals, waterline relocation, and miscellaneous items

Mitchell Knorr Contracting of Bloomsburg, PA is the contractor on this $3.7 million project, which is expected to last through August of 2022.

PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution in and around work Zones, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.

