Fire Investigation Results in Indictment of Robertson County Woman

ROBERTSON COUNTY – A Cedar Hill woman has been indicted and arrested following an investigation by fire investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and detectives with the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office.

On June 1st, units from the Pleasant View Volunteer Fire Department and deputies with the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a structure fire at 3514 Heads Church Road in Cedar Hill. The following day, fire investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were requested by the Sheriff’s Office to assist with the fire scene examination. During the course of the investigation, investigators identified Kathleen Noble as the individual responsible for setting the fire.

On October 20th, the case was presented to the Robertson County Grand Jury, which returned an indictment charging Kathleen Marie Noble (DOB 04/10/1957) with one count of Arson. On Wednesday, Noble was booked into the Robertson County Jail by TBI agents and deputies with the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office.

