Submit Release
News Search

There were 539 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,335 in the last 365 days.

Winners of the Fastener Innovation Awards Announced

Fastener Innovation Award Winners Announced

We are proud that the Fastener Innovation Awards are based on technical advancements compared to what exists in the market today”
— Mike McGuire
DANIEL ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fastener Innovation Awards aims to recognize the people and companies to encourage Research & Development in the fastener industry. “We are proud that the Fastener Innovation Awards are based on technical advancements compared to what exists in the market today”, stated Mike McGuire, President of Worldwide Fastener Sources.com.

Today, fastener engineers and designers dictate that fasteners are an important component of product design and are now thought of “first” in specifying fastening applications, not an afterthought of how to assemble the final product.

A driving force in the evaluation process is that the fasteners be innovative in assemblies today and that they will become tomorrow’s standard. Our philosophy is continuous improvement with innovative solutions for customers’ fastening applications.

The six winners for the 2022 class are Black Talon™ (Tiger Deck™), Lewis Bolt & Nut (Evergrip G2™), ITW Shakeproof Industrial (GripTide™), Bryce Security Fastener (Key-Rex® Wellhead Nut), TurnaSure (View-Tite™) and Cobra Anchors (WallDriller PLUS®).

A framed Certificate of Recognition along with a special world globe developed by the world’s largest globe manufacture, Replogle will be delivered to each winning company.

The 12” desk-model Crystal Marquise was selected because it is clearly beautiful as advanced technologies and its very innovative modern design led to its creation of the highest quality acrylic design. The globe is easily distinguished by the silver land colors on clear acrylic oceans.

###

Worldwide Fastener Sources.com
555 Lesesne Street
Daniel Island, SC 29492
602-793-2383
mmcguire@worldwidefastenersources.com
www.worldwidefastenersources.com

Mike McGuire
Worldwide Fastener Sources.com
+1 602-793-2383
email us here

You just read:

Winners of the Fastener Innovation Awards Announced

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.