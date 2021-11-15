Winners of the Fastener Innovation Awards Announced
We are proud that the Fastener Innovation Awards are based on technical advancements compared to what exists in the market today”DANIEL ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fastener Innovation Awards aims to recognize the people and companies to encourage Research & Development in the fastener industry. “We are proud that the Fastener Innovation Awards are based on technical advancements compared to what exists in the market today”, stated Mike McGuire, President of Worldwide Fastener Sources.com.
Today, fastener engineers and designers dictate that fasteners are an important component of product design and are now thought of “first” in specifying fastening applications, not an afterthought of how to assemble the final product.
A driving force in the evaluation process is that the fasteners be innovative in assemblies today and that they will become tomorrow’s standard. Our philosophy is continuous improvement with innovative solutions for customers’ fastening applications.
The six winners for the 2022 class are Black Talon™ (Tiger Deck™), Lewis Bolt & Nut (Evergrip G2™), ITW Shakeproof Industrial (GripTide™), Bryce Security Fastener (Key-Rex® Wellhead Nut), TurnaSure (View-Tite™) and Cobra Anchors (WallDriller PLUS®).
A framed Certificate of Recognition along with a special world globe developed by the world’s largest globe manufacture, Replogle will be delivered to each winning company.
The 12” desk-model Crystal Marquise was selected because it is clearly beautiful as advanced technologies and its very innovative modern design led to its creation of the highest quality acrylic design. The globe is easily distinguished by the silver land colors on clear acrylic oceans.
