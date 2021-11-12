Submit Release
Statement from Secretary Xavier Becerra on President Biden’s Intention to Nominate Dr. Robert Califf for Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration

Following President Biden's announcement that he intends to nominate Dr. Robert Califf for Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra issued this statement:

"I congratulate President Biden's choice for our next Food and Drug Administration Commissioner, Dr. Robert Califf, and urge the Senate to move quickly to confirm his nomination in support of our ongoing work tackling COVID-19 and more. Dr. Califf knows the job and is ready for the challenge. Dr. Janet Woodcock, Acting FDA Commissioner, has been instrumental in the Biden-Harris Administration in leading FDA through these challenging times. We will continue to be on solid footing because of her continued leadership and focus on strengthening FDA and supporting its workforce."

