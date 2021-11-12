Submit Release
ARIZONA STATE TROOPERS SEIZE OVER 35 LBS OF PACKAGED HEROIN NEAR MARANA

On Thursday, November 11, 2021, an Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) State Trooper initiated a traffic stop on a Chevrolet pickup truck westbound on Interstate 10 at milepost 234, near Marana, Arizona. During the traffic stop, the trooper discovered over 35 pounds of packaged heroin concealed within the pickup. 

The driver, 25-year-old Sarahi Romero of Tucson, Arizona, was arrested on charges of transportation of narcotic drugs for sale and booked into the Pima County Jail.

The estimated street value of the heroin seized is over $400,000.

