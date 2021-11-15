Mente Group Appoints Aviation Industry Executive as Managing Director - Midwest

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS, USA, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mente Group, a leading aviation advisory and brokerage firm, has appointed aviation industry veteran Jay Bushouse as Managing Director – Midwest. He has an office in Kansas City.

Prior to joining Mente Group, Bushouse was a sales director for Textron Aviation, selling new Beechcraft and Cessna Citations. At Textron he was awarded multiple president's club awards for sales excellence and he was named salesperson of the year. In addition, he has been a sales director for a fractional aircraft sales company.

“Mente Group is pleased to have Jay Bushouse on our team, heading our Midwest business activities,” said Brian Proctor, Mente Group President and CEO. “His roots in the Midwest, transaction experience and customer focus will certainly benefit our clientele in buying and selling business aircraft.”

Bushouse is experienced as a flight instructor and airline transport rated pilot, with more than 4,500 flight hours. During his career, he has been involved in aircraft demonstration and sales management, and performed as a charter captain, corporate transportation captain, banner tow pilot, and in fractional aircraft sales and management. He holds a type rating in the Cessna Citation 525 series.
﻿
Prior to his business aviation focus, Bushouse was sales and marketing, revenue management and planning director for a portfolio of commercial real estate and hotel properties in the Chicago area. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Commercial Aviation from the University of North Dakota.
About Mente Group
Mente Group, an aviation advisory and brokerage firm, offers a comprehensive array of aviation consulting services to include fleet planning, buying and selling of new and preowned aircraft, appraisals and residual value forecasting, flight department startups, completion and refurbishment, audits and operational alignment, and Mente 360, which is a scalable, reliable and cost-effective corporate aviation asset advisory program.

With offices in Dallas, Boston, Chicago, Kansas City, Orlando, and Portland, Mente Group professionals have handled more than $10.5 billion in aircraft transactions, compiled more than 60 years of aviation experience, and executed more than 500 business jet deliveries.

Mente Group is an accredited member of the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) and a member of the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) and the National Aircraft Finance Association (NAFA). For more information, visit https://www.mentegroup.com. Mente Group is a holding of Aquila Aviation Ventures LLC.

About Aquila Aviation Ventures

Aquila Aviation Ventures is an investment company formed to serve unmet industry needs and leverage resources across entities to scale for future growth. The company identifies and invests in high-growth firms within the business aviation sector. Under the leadership of CEO Brian Proctor, Aquila holds Millbrook Air, a charter and aircraft management company, and Mente Group. Aquila recently invested in Mente Group, which has permitted it to recapitalize in order to expand its platform and fund high quality products. Aquila is a City+Ventures company.

About City+Ventures

City+Ventures is a premier development and investment company focused on building companies and communities. With Omaha roots but regional and national assets, City+Ventures owns and operates a wide array of businesses, including automotive dealerships; carwashes; an aviation investment, aircraft management, charter and consulting group; real estate management; and construction-related businesses, in addition to holding a real estate portfolio. In August 2020, City+Ventures’ proven track record of reinvention and financial success earned it the No. 71 spot on the Inc. 5000 Company list. For more information, visit https://city-ventures.com/.

