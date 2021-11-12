Exploring the Impact of Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence in Drug Development from Discovery to Healthcare

SMi Reports: 3rd Annual AI in Drug Discovery returns to London, March 2022 with a key focus on the opportunities of machine learning and AI in drug development

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMi Group is delighted to announce the 3rd Annual AI in Drug Discovery conference, taking place on the 14th and 15th March 2022 in London, UK. The 2022 Conference theme is on exploring the opportunities of machine learning.

Chair for the conference is industry expert Darren Green, Director of Molecular Design, GSK.

New to 2022 is the AI in Drug Discovery post conference workshops on: “From Drug Discovery to Healthcare, an AI insight” and “Deciphering AI Based Drug Discovery” taking place on 16th March 2022.

New to 2022 is the AI in Drug Discovery post conference workshops on: "From Drug Discovery to Healthcare, an AI insight" and "Deciphering AI Based Drug Discovery" taking place on 16th March 2022.

The conference will also bring together expert speakers which include:

• Andrew Pattison, Digital Health and Innovation Team, World Health Organisation

• Gregory Vladimer, VP Translation Research, Translation Biology, Exscientia

• Kim Branson, SVP Global Head of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, GSK

• Christian Tyrchan, Associate Director Computational Chemistry, AstraZeneca

• Friedrich Rippmann, Computational Chemistry & Biology, Merck

• Mathew Divine, Senior Data Scientist, Boehringer Ingelheim

• Alexander Hillisch, Pharmaceuticals, R&D, Computational Molecular Design, Bayer AG

• Peter Henstock, Machine Learning & AI Technical Lead, Merck

By attending the conference, attendees will have the chance to:

• Discover the main topics of research within industry, with talks on decision making, target selection and closing the loop

• Engage with regulators about the guidance within machine learning and AI in Drug Discovery

• Learn about the new breakthroughs within clinical trials and the treatment of disease

• Explore the latest technologies in deep learning from leaders within the pharmaceutical industry

• Discuss the impact of big data and how it applies to AI drug discovery within Pharma

Attend the SMi's 3rd annual AI in Drug Discovery conference and explore the latest industry updates in the selection of targets using AI, decision making within drug discovery and closing the loop on AI in drug discovery.

Leading presentations from leaders within the field who will be giving their insights into the latest industry advances and answering the big questions within AI in Drug Discovery.

View the agenda and speaker line–up at the conference website.

Sponsored by Optibrium

SMi’s 3rd Annual AI in Drug Discovery 2022

15 – 16 March 2022

London, UK

