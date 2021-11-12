Browns Restaurant Group announces 2nd Liberty Kitchen location opening
EINPresswire.com/ -- Browns Restaurant Group (BRG) is pleased to announce the opening of its second location for the Liberty Kitchen brand and the 80th restaurant in its system. It came to life on Tuesday November 2nd in Langford BC at Belmont Market. This stylish new facility has added a contemporary option for discerning diners in the busy Langford section of the Greater Victoria market.
Liberty Kitchen is a premium casual style restaurant that features globally inspired favorites with a focus on Mediterranean cuisines and warm climate culinary traditions. Using authentic and wholesome ingredients in an open kitchen is our culinary approach for this brand. High quality pasta with fresh hand crafted pizzas are at the core of the food offerings. The BRG culinary team spent over a year evaluating and testing ovens before selecting the best possible fit with its desired flavour, texture and finish criteria.
The Liberty Kitchen concept provides an “on trend” high quality food and beverage experience in a setting that could be described as being a “softened modern but still inviting” style. This first example of this concept has proven itself to be popular with suburban dwellers and busy moms looking for a break and a well deserved glass of wine and the company is looking to capitalize on this success.
The local owners are Langford residents, brothers Scott and Brad Rumpel. This is their seventh franchise with BRG, having recently opened, under pandemic constraints (their sixth Browns Socialhouse in Courtenay, BC) to strong community response. Scott has been a regular visitor to the awards podium at the company’s annual franchise conferences.
Says Scott Rumpel: “We are thrilled to be bringing this exciting and contemporary dining choice to our local Langford community. As we share our passion for the business with so many great employees, it will be a real thrill to be providing new jobs and making another contribution to the local dining scene.”
###
About BRG:
The company is an award wining Canadian franchisor of Browns Socialhouse, Browns Crafthouse and Liberty Kitchen, as well as Scotty Browns in the U.S.A. BRG is Vancouver based with a strong penetration across Western Canada and an emerging Ontario presence.
Franchise Information: Bruce Fox
Media and Marketing Contact: Emily Pedersen
Real Estate Representation:
BC Lower Mainland: Sitings(Dan Clark)
BC Interior and Alberta: Strategic Real Estate (Joe Rogers)
Toronto: The Behar Group (Rob Eklove)
Ontario (excluding Toronto) Webster Retail Commercial (Terry McGovern)
https://www.brownsrestaurantgroup.com/
Emily Pedersen
