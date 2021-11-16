Energy Professionals Sponsors Golf Tournament to Help Children Left Behind by 2020/2021's Educational Setbacks
Energy Professionals teams up with local Clearwater businesses to support children left behind due to school closures and social isolation in 2020 and 2021.CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, USA, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While headlines continue to report on struggling businesses, skyrocketing inflation rates, and supply chain problems that choke our economy, what about our future generation and the pandemic's impacts on nearly one million students?
Among the many industries that experienced the adverse effects of 2020's safety closures, thousands of students have faced major educational setbacks that are now starting to manifest in their everyday social lives.
"When a child struggles at school, it starts to trickle over into their personal life. Pretty soon, they experience issues at home, with their parents, and even their social life can be affected", tells us, Ms. Kristen Harper, from the Applied Scholastics based Community Learning Center in Clearwater, FL.
Health and safety in schools are important, but the real question we should be discussing is how schools will help students recover and stay on track, even as their lives are likely to continue to be disrupted by the pandemic?
A study conducted on students' academic and mental well-being after restrictions showed that, although school closures and social isolation have affected all students, it mainly affected those living in poverty who did not have the means to continue education from home. If anything, the pandemic has shone a spotlight on inequality in America.
The study also reports that even though schools have re-opened, few school systems provide plans to support students left behind.
"Providing a safe, friendly, and fun environment for children to catch up is critical. Not just for their future, but the future of America," says Mr. Jim Mathers, who has personally sponsored the center over the course of 20 years, "that's why we are so proud to be able to sponsor and support the Community Learning Center in their efforts."
Mathers’ company, Energy Professionals, joined other local Clearwater businesses in an annual golf tournament that helped fundraise more than $58,000 for the center.
Located in Clearwater, FL, Energy Professionals is one of the nation’s largest energy consulting firms. Catering to small and medium-sized businesses across America, Energy Professionals reduces energy costs by finding lower energy rates, providing systems that improve energy efficiency, and helping companies be sustainable through renewable energy solutions.
“We sincerely appreciate Energy Professionals and all the local businesses who participated in our golf tournament, and their support of the community center,” told us the tournament’s host, Gary Patrick, whose company also took part in the tournament, “community events like this give us all a chance to support children who need our help.”
Clearwater's Community Learning Center works on the principle that every child has the right to quality education and believes that education is the foundation on which children can achieve their goals and dreams.
As a non-profit tutoring organization, the CLC has provided academic support to children of all ages, regardless of income, for more than twenty years.
The center provides programs that help with homework, GED tutoring, English as a second language, and tutoring for homeless families through one-on-one mentorship. It even hosts a unique summer arts program to help build children's creative imaginations.
A case in point was a ninth-grader, Julian, whose parents now describe him as very productive, respectful, and eager to go to school. Julian came to the CLC in 2021 after falling behind in school.
After a few months of private tutoring at the center, not only did Julian's grades markedly improve, but he received his school's Turnaround Student of The Year Award, as well as the Outstanding Academic Achievement Award from the President's Education Program. Julian maintained perfect school attendance for the remainder of 2021’s academic school year.
The community center also helps adults who never received a proper education. Such was the case with a 38-year-old student who received his GED. “I came to the community learning center to help my math a few months ago because I was trying to obtain my GED. I am so happy because I got my GED and I have to give a lot of Credit to Sioux [his tutor] for helping me.” said the student
Above are examples of the more than 200 students the CLC has privately helped over twelve months.
“That students fall behind in school is not new to us, that’s why we exist. However, we have seen significant repercussions as a result of school closures during 2020,” says Ms. Harper.
According to the CDC, school closures negatively affected 933,913 students Across America, while the Washington Post calls 2020's school shutdowns the cause of a "lost generation."
The CLC is effectively tackling that challenge in Clearwater’s community.
To learn more about the Clearwater Community Learning Center or see how you can participate, visit www.clctutoring.com or call (727) 441-4444.
