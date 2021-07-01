Midst a Booming Housing Market, Energy Professionals Supports Habitat for Humanity by Contracting Low Energy Rates
Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit organization that helps people in your community and around the world build or improve a place they can call home.
National Energy Consulting Firm, Energy Professionals, Helps Habitat for Humanity in Ohio Further Their Mission Through Energy Savings
The big question on everyone’s mind being: is the real estate market going to give in at some point or will we be seeing a completely long-term higher plateau of home prices?
While the answer to that question depends on a concatenation of factors and scenarios, one thing we know for sure is that working-class families across America are finding it harder and harder to buy a home.
Although many large-scale investors have capitalized on the market’s boom as a way to secure holdings in the face of future inflation, for families looking to buy a home, the current real estate market means homes are going under contract in days, if not hours, and that almost any home will have multiple competing offers, forcing families to bid 15-30 percent above asking price.
It’s no wonder that Market Watch recently declared that the average family can’t afford to own a home in most U.S. cities:
“Owning a home in the United States slipped into the unaffordable zone for average workers across the nation.”
To translate that statement into numbers, for 35% of American families the dream of owning their own home has become nearly impossible to attain.
“The increasing market has impacted us in the sense that the cost for building materials has increased as well,” says Bill Horstman the Executive Director for Habitat for Humanity of Miami and Shelby Counties in Ohio, “but the problem of affordable housing for American workers in the low to moderate-income class is not new to us. The key term being affordable, rather than general housing.”
Putting faith into action as the largest non-profit home builder in the world Habitat for Humanity brings people together to build homes, communities, and hope.
Habitat for Humanity of Miami and Shelby Counties in Ohio is a faith-based organization that elicits the help of the entire community in providing residents with access to affordable homeownership.
Their recently produced three-part video is a perfect illustration of the profound impact that their work and partnership had when they helped a single mother of three return to her hometown of Jackson Center, Ohio, and for the first time have a house she could call home (a link to this video can be found at the bottom of this publication).
Habitat for Humanity organizations across the country participate in the Cost of Home advocacy campaign to help influence policy and system changes at a federal, state, and local level to help the dream of a home become a reality.
“Every day we help businesses across America save money by finding them lower energy rates”, says Jim Mathers, President of Energy Professionals, “but when we get a chance to help an organization like Habitat for Humanity, it makes our job that much more important because I know the money that we help save them will, in turn, help others live better lives.”
Having recently helped Habitat for Humanity of Miami and Shelby Counties contract lower electricity rates for the next two years, Energy Professionals helped reduce their costs by an estimated 10% annually.
“It’s always a pleasure working with Energy Professionals. Every couple of years when we need to find lower energy rates, Energy Professionals make the process seamless and help us maximize our energy savings so that we can put more funds towards our projects,” said Ms. Catherine Duff, Operations Administrator.
Established more than 20 years ago, Energy Professionals is now one of the largest energy consulting firms in the U.S. and has helped thousands of businesses save millions of dollars by finding lower electricity and natural rates, as well as energy-efficient and sustainable energy solutions.
To learn more about Habitat for Humanity, how to participate, and how to donate visit www.hfhmco.org
To find lower energy rates for your business or to ensure you are paying the lowest rates possible visit www.energyprofessionals.com
Martino Stanzani
Energy Professionals
+1 8446745465
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
This three-part video series shows how Habitat for Humanity Miami & Shelby Counties Ohio works with partner Airstream to provide a family with a home.