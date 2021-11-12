School Group Rescued in Windsor

CONTACT: Conservation Officer Thomas Houghton 603-271-3361 November 12, 2021

Windsor, NH – On November 11, 2021, at approximately 7:40 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified by New Hampshire State Police Dispatch about a group of students and staff from Camp Wediko, had become lost in the woods while on a hike. One student was experiencing a medical issue and was in need of assistance. Conservation Officers responded to the area around Black Pond in Windsor, NH. On the scene, Hillsboro Fire and EMS personnel employed their utility terrain vehicle (UTV) to drive along a trail that was in the general area of where the group was believed to be located. Conservation Officers also utilized all terrain vehicle’s (ATV’s) to access the wooded area. Due to steep terrain, wet conditions, and a lack of trails, rescuers had to hike through the woods approximately one half mile before contacting the group. It was then determined that all nine of the students and staff were able to hike out with assistance to the awaiting Hillsboro UTV and the Fish and Game ATV’s. Hillsboro Police Department also responded with a UTV to assist with transporting everyone from the woods. At approximately midnight, all students and staff arrived back on at their school.

Because of the incident, one student was transported by Hillsboro ambulance to Concord Hospital for further evaluation. Hillsboro Fire and EMS, the Hillsboro Police Department, and New Hampshire State Police assisted in the rescue.

Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at www.wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, please visit hikesafe.com.