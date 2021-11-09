2021-11-09 10:05:24.853 $1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold in Fredericktown

2021-11-09 10:05:24.853

A new millionaire was made in Madison County last night. A Powerball ticket sold at Casey’s General Store, 507 Lincoln Drive in Fredericktown, matched all five white-ball numbers drawn on Nov. 8 to win a $1 million prize. The winning number combination was 21, 46, 47, 57 and 62.

“This is our first $1 million prize in a Monday drawing since Powerball added a third draw night in late August,” said May Scheve Reardon, executive director of the Missouri Lottery. “Players really seem to enjoy the extra chance to get into the game, and it’s fun for all of us when they win.”

Draw Games winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. In this case, the winner has until May 7. The Lottery advises the owner of the winning ticket to sign the back of it and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize. Prizes can be claimed – by appointment only – at any of the Lottery’s four offices, which are located in St. Louis, Jefferson City, Kansas City or Springfield.