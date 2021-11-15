ESFI Announces New Utility Members to the Board of Directors

ESFI Joy Ditto, President and CEO of the American Public Power Association (APPA) Stephanie Voyda, Vice President of Communications for the Edison Electric Institute (EEI)

Joy Ditto of APPA and Stephanie Voyda of EEI recently joined ESFI’s Board of Directors at ESFI’s annual Board of Directors meeting.

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Electrical Safety Foundation International (ESFI) recently appointed Joy Ditto of the American Public Power Association (APPA) and Stephanie Voyda of the Edison Electric Institute (EEI) to serve as members of its Board of Directors. The directors comprising ESFI’s Board are senior management representatives from a number of organizations dedicated to providing electrical safety information to the public, communities, and the workforce. The incoming directors bring new perspectives about electric utilities to the Board.

ESFI looks forward to a continued relationship with APPA and assisting with public outreach to better support electric utilities to educate consumers and the workforce about emerging technology and issues arising in the industry. Joy Ditto has served as the APPA’s president and CEO since January 2020. “The ubiquity and convenience of electric power is a modern marvel to be celebrated,” said APPA President and CEO Joy Ditto. “And I am proud to represent the more than 2,000 public power utilities across this country that provide this essential service every day. But we must never forget that we are wielding a dangerous force that must be respected and used with care. This is why I care so much about the mission of ESFI and why I am honored to take on an enhanced role in its efforts to educate the public about electrical safety.”

ESFI strives to assist EEI’s investor-owned electric company members by providing critical messaging within the industry to educate customers on issues related to safety, reliability, and resilience. Stephanie Voyda, Vice President of Communications for EEI, joined EEI in 1997 and has held various positions of increased responsibility within the organization. “I am excited to join the ESFI Board and am proud to represent an industry that prioritizes the safety of our workforce and our customers. I look forward to working with ESFI and to helping EEI’s member companies continue to deliver on our safety commitment.”

The future programs created with APPA and EEI will allow ESFI to better serve utility companies and their customers. ESFI’s goal is to create free-to-share materials that will help utility workers prevent electrical injuries while working around utility equipment, especially overhead power lines, and assist utilities in promoting safety to their customers while at home. As emerging technology evolves, future programs will be developed to address how customers can use technologies such as electric vehicles and solar panels safely.

The individuals comprising ESFI’s Board help achieve ESFI’s mission of reducing the number of workplace and residential electrical injuries happening yearly down to zero. For a complete list of ESFI’s Board of Directors, visit esfi.org/board-of-directors.

ABOUT ESFI

ESFI is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to promoting electrical safety at home and the workplace. For more information and to use ESFI’s free resources throughout your community, visit esfi.org.

