Submit Release
News Search

There were 547 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,687 in the last 365 days.

Middlesex Barracks / Single Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 21A30454                         

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Riegler         

STATION: Middlesex Barracks                  

CONTACT#: 802.229.9191

 

DATE/TIME: 11/12/2021 at approximately 1040 hours

STREET: Perry Hill Rd.

TOWN: Waterbury, VT

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Perry Hill Rd. and High Birches Rd.

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Overcast/Heavy Rain

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet dirt road / mud

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Brady Sheldrick

AGE:   25

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Kenworth

VEHICLE MODEL: Tank Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Damage to vehicle cab

INJURIES: Laceration to head; head and neck pain

HOSPITAL: UVMMC

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police, Waterbury Fire Dept., Waterbury Ambulance and DMV responded to a single vehicle crash in the area of Perry Hill Rd and High Birches Rd. in the Town of Waterbury. Upon arrival, Troopers identified the operator as Sheldrick, who showed no signs of impairment. Sheldrick reported losing control of the septic truck which subsequently departed the roadway and overturned. No HAZMAT was lost from the vehicle. Sheldrick was transported to UVMMC for further medical evaluation by Waterbury Ambulance.

 

 

Respectfully,

 

Trooper Ryan Riegler

Vermont State Police

Troop A- Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Phone: 802-229-9191

Fax: 802-229-2648

 

You just read:

Middlesex Barracks / Single Vehicle Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.