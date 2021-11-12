Middlesex Barracks / Single Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A30454
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Riegler
STATION: Middlesex Barracks
CONTACT#: 802.229.9191
DATE/TIME: 11/12/2021 at approximately 1040 hours
STREET: Perry Hill Rd.
TOWN: Waterbury, VT
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Perry Hill Rd. and High Birches Rd.
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Overcast/Heavy Rain
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet dirt road / mud
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Brady Sheldrick
AGE: 25
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2020
VEHICLE MAKE: Kenworth
VEHICLE MODEL: Tank Truck
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Damage to vehicle cab
INJURIES: Laceration to head; head and neck pain
HOSPITAL: UVMMC
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police, Waterbury Fire Dept., Waterbury Ambulance and DMV responded to a single vehicle crash in the area of Perry Hill Rd and High Birches Rd. in the Town of Waterbury. Upon arrival, Troopers identified the operator as Sheldrick, who showed no signs of impairment. Sheldrick reported losing control of the septic truck which subsequently departed the roadway and overturned. No HAZMAT was lost from the vehicle. Sheldrick was transported to UVMMC for further medical evaluation by Waterbury Ambulance.
Respectfully,
Trooper Ryan Riegler
Vermont State Police
Troop A- Middlesex
1080 US RT 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
Phone: 802-229-9191
Fax: 802-229-2648