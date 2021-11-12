Middlesex Barracks / Single Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A30454

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Riegler

STATION: Middlesex Barracks

CONTACT#: 802.229.9191

DATE/TIME: 11/12/2021 at approximately 1040 hours

STREET: Perry Hill Rd.

TOWN: Waterbury, VT

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Perry Hill Rd. and High Birches Rd.

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Overcast/Heavy Rain

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet dirt road / mud

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Brady Sheldrick

AGE: 25

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Kenworth

VEHICLE MODEL: Tank Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Damage to vehicle cab

INJURIES: Laceration to head; head and neck pain

HOSPITAL: UVMMC

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police, Waterbury Fire Dept., Waterbury Ambulance and DMV responded to a single vehicle crash in the area of Perry Hill Rd and High Birches Rd. in the Town of Waterbury. Upon arrival, Troopers identified the operator as Sheldrick, who showed no signs of impairment. Sheldrick reported losing control of the septic truck which subsequently departed the roadway and overturned. No HAZMAT was lost from the vehicle. Sheldrick was transported to UVMMC for further medical evaluation by Waterbury Ambulance.

Respectfully,

Trooper Ryan Riegler

Vermont State Police

Troop A- Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Phone: 802-229-9191

Fax: 802-229-2648