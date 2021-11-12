Global Small Domestic Appliance Market Size, Trend , Growth Rate & Forecast (2021-2027)
DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Small Domestic Appliances market is expected to register a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period, 2021-2027, due to rising economies and evolving consumer lifestyles.
Small Domestic Appliances includes devices like blenders, mixers, food processors, and electric juicers, electric deep fryers, waffle irons and egg cookers. Excluded are parts and accessories for small domestic appliances, toasters, and commercial appliances.
Key Players
Key players in Small Domestic Appliance Market are Candy Hoover Group Srl, Dyson Limited, Morphy Richards, Groupe SEB, Kenwood Limited, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Whirlpool Corporation., Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., Russell Hobbs, LG Electronics Inc.
Impact of the COVID-19
The COVID-19 has halted the entire world. Almost all countries have forced lockdowns and strict social distancing measures. Same has resulted in interruptions of supply chains. The COVID-19 has changed common systems around the world. Effects on various sectors facing the extreme drawbacks are manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and retail and consumer goods.
Regional Analysis
Asia Pacific is expected to be the most attractive region in the small domestic appliances market during the forecast period, because of growing middle class in urban areas and self-improving demand from rural Asian Pacific countries. Europe and North America are anticipated to be other main markets for small domestic appliances. Customers in the region are opting for advanced and technologically innovative products in order to improve work efficiency.
Key Development
In January 2021, Samsung and Deutsche Telekom completed the first 5G SA trial in the Czech Republic. The two companies achieved outstanding results with Samsung’s MU-MIMO technology demonstrating three times higher spectrum efficiency compared to LTE.
In December 2020, South Korea-based LG Electronics Inc. and automotive supplier Magna International Inc. launched a joint venture that will make key components for electric cars.
Market Segmentation
By Product
• Kitchen Appliances
• Floor Care Appliances
• Personal Care Appliances
• Heating Appliances
• Others
By End Users
• Residential
• Commercial
By Distribution Channel
• Online
• Offline
By Region
• North America
• Latin America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
About Us
QualiKet Research is a leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence partner helping leaders across the world to develop robust strategy and stay ahead for evolution by providing actionable insights about ever changing market scenario, competition and customers. QualiKet Research is dedicated to enhancing the ability of faster decision making by providing timely and scalable intelligence. We use different intelligence tools to come up with evidence that showcases the threats and opportunities which helps our clients outperform their competition.
