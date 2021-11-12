Global Anatomic Pathology Market USD 49100 million | CAGR of 7.0%.
DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Anatomic Pathology Market Research Report by Application (Disease Diagnosis, Drug Discovery and Development, Others), by Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
The global Anatomic Pathology Market is estimated to grow from USD 35100 million in 2020 to USD 49100 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.0%.
Increased clinical use of biomarkers allows pathologists to determine disease causation at the molecular level and further directs clinical decision-making, improving patient outcomes. The market is being driven by the increasing reliance on biomarker-based pathology tests and methods to investigate common malignancy and tumor genesis.
Market Segmentation Analysis
Based on the Application, the market is segmented into Disease Diagnosis, Drug Discovery and Development, Others. Disease Diagnosis segment has largest market share during the forecast period. Due to the rapid rise of the elderly population and the increasing incidence of cancer and other chronic diseases, the disease diagnostics sector accounted for a greater part of the market in 2020.
COVID-19 Impact on the Anatomic Pathology Market
The COVID-19 pandemic is propelling whole-slide imaging, digital pathology, and telepathology into the mainstream. Pathologists have been able to work remotely thanks to digital pathology, increasing their overall productivity and allowing them to catch up on case backlogs. Over the last few years, the adoption of these technologies has accelerated. The COVID-19 pandemic has encouraged adoption even more, resulting in a positive impact on industry growth.
Key Players
The key players profiled in Anatomic Pathology Market analysis Danaher Corporation; PHC Holdings Corporation; Quest Diagnostics Incorporated; Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings; F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG; Agilent Technologies, Inc.; Cardinal Health; Sakura Finetek USA, Inc.; NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc.; BioGenex;
Market Segmentation
By Application
• Disease Diagnosis
• Drug Discovery and Development
• Others
By Region
• North America
• Latin America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
Regional Analysis
Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to have the largest revenue share. because of the presence of major players and government measures supporting pathological training programmer There's also simple access to modern technologies, government programmers for cancer patient screening, a favorable reimbursement picture for anatomic pathology diagnostic tests, and rising healthcare costs.
