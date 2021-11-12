LOULOU LA MAR, A HANDCRAFTED, FINE JEWELRY COMPANY THAT GIVES BACK , OFFICIALLY LAUNCHES WITH NEW FALL LINE FOR HOLIDAYS

LouLou La Mar earrings

LouLou La Mar is a handcrafted, ethically sourced fine jewelry company that gives 5% of its proceeds to the National MS Society

Our goal is to create quality jewelry pieces at an accessible price, be ethically sourced, and to give back to the community.” — Daniela Agurcia, Founder of LouLou La Mar

LOULOU LA MAR a Miami-based handcrafted, fine jewelry company founded by Miami native, Daniela Agurcia during the pandemic, officially launched today with its new Fall line. In 2019 Daniela was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis which affected her way of living, both mentally and physically, in which she had to adjust her lifestyle by focusing on her diet, wellbeing, and overall stress control – which led to the creation of Loulou La Mar, as a form of therapeutic creative release. Daniela has always had a passion for jewelry and art, which is reflected in her designs and visuals.

Loulou La Mar is handcrafted, fine jewelry just the right mix of pearls, crystals, beads, and precious stones to have a touch of elegance but not too much to prevent it from being worn every day. Daniela solely ideates, designs, and handcrafts all pieces, with all the pieces being made to order. The material used is gold-filled and ethically sourced. It is a unique gift idea for that special lady in your life whether that is a girlfriend, a sister, a mom, or a boss. All the jewelry is gold-filled, containing 100 x more gold alloy than gold plated which makes it thicker and thus lasts longer and has better resistance.

Daniela is building her business by deconstructing the traditional fine jewelry business model, selling direct-to-consumer online, and using the extra profits she makes by eliminating the middleman to give part of her proceeds back to the community. 5% of all proceeds are donated to the National MS Society, funding critical research and programs that truly make a difference in the lives of people affected by MS. “Our goal is to create quality pieces at an accessible price, be ethically sourced, and to give back to the community.” says the Founder, Daniela Agurcia.

For more information, visit LoulouLaMar.com. Follow them and join the conversation on Instagram using the hashtags #shopsmall #handcrafted #handmade #louloulamar #goldfilledjewelry #goldjewelry #louloulamarjewelry #womensjewelry #miamijewelry #madetoorder #handmadejewelry #shoplocal



Abut LouLou La Mar

LouLou La Mar is a Miami-based handcrafted, fine jewelry company founded by Miami native, Daniela Agurcia, who was diagnosed with MS in 2019 which led to the creation of LouLou La Mar. Daniela solely ideates, designs, and handcrafts all pieces, most of which are made to order. It is a woman-led, small business and ethically sourced company that believes in giving back to the community. 5% of all proceeds are donated to the National MS Society, funding critical research and programs that truly make a difference in the lives of people affected by MS.

About Daniela Agurcia

Daniela is a Millennial, working as a Marketing Manager for a Hispanic marketing company, who has always had a thing for fashion. That included a taste for fine jewelry which she would always create for herself on her time off. During the lockdown, while she was still working from home in her field, without the daily commute, the Production shoots, client meetings and business trips, she found herself with a lot more hours than she knew what to do with. So, she started ordering supplies for other unique jewelry pieces. As the number of pieces grew, she realized this had outgrown the initial market of one. As her friends saw, and fell in love with her jewelry, and the demand grew, she realized her hobby had become a business. Hence the birth of LouLou La Mar.

Daniela has a degree in communications from Florida State University (FSU) and lives in Miami with her husband and two dogs. On her time off she does Pilates, travels internationally and chills at home.



