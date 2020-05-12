FRANCES FOX LAUNCHES ‘NEWS FROM OTHER DIMENSIONS” PODCAST’

Frances Fox, creator of "News From Other Dimensions" Podcast Frances Fox logo

Never Before Heard Information To be Available for the First Time on Spotify, Sticher and Other Podcast Platforms beginning May 12th, 2020

In the Golden Age, a time where all the old paradigms will start falling, people will need new tools and information to help navigate these challenging times.This Podcast will help you do just that.” — Frances Fox, Creator of "News From Other Dimensions" Podcast

MIAMI, FL, USA, May 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FRANCES FOX, an internationally renowned shaman, alternative medicine expert and remote viewer, as well as a psychic researcher utilizing clairvoyance, telepathy and inter-species communication, announced today that she is opening the vault on invaluable advice, information and tools from the other dimensions with the launch of her NEWS FROM OTHER DIMENSIONS Podcast. This will be a space for exploring other energetic realms beyond the physical dimension, revealing hidden factors and influences that can take you from being a victim of unseen forces to become a master of your destiny. The NEWS FROM OTHER DIMENSIONS Podcast will be available on Spotify, Sticher and Other Podcast Platforms beginning May 12th, 2020.

“As we approach the beginning of “The Golden Age” as heralded by the Bible and the Mayans, a time where all the old paradigms will start falling, people will need new tools and updated information to navigate these challenging new times and this Podcast is intended to help you do just that." said Frances Fox, the creator of the NEWS FROM OTHER DIMENSIONS Podcast. "By listening to this Podcast, the veil will finally be removed, and you will be able to understand what is behind all things in your life, the importance of setting your intentions, how you can take control of your life and many other things that didn’t make any sense before." she added.

NEWS FROM OTHER DIMENSIONS Podcast will launch with 2 episodes on May 12th, including:

1. How to Use the Law of Intention to Change Your Intention to Die

Your intention creates your reality, including the reality of your death. Did you know you choose when you are going to die? Did you know your death is hinted at in your astrological chart? This podcast will reveal how you are responsible for your destiny, including your death.

2. Spiritual Therapy for your pet?

Our pets have been known to get depressed when a family member is depressed, to express fear when someone near is afraid. But did you know they also have to deal with the dark side of the spirit world? All that and more on this Podcast, revealing the spiritual nature of animals.



About Frances Fox

Author and speaker, Frances Fox is an internationally renowned shaman, alternative medicine expert and remote viewer, as well as a psychic researcher utilizing clairvoyance, telepathy and inter-species communication. When Frances was a child, she participated in a Remote Vision mind expansion program where she honed her skills to see things remotely which helps make Frances unique. She also trained in Tibet following the teachings of the oldest spiritual tradition of that region. Since 1995,she has dedicated herself to using all these tools and abilities to help not only businesses but also individuals diagnose and expose factors, often hidden in other dimensions, that affect their success, health and family life as well. She is the creator of the Podcast NEWS FROM OTHER DIMENSIONS and the “FOX PROTOCOLS” and “FOX MENTAL YOGA FOR KIDS" which consist of a series of alternative tools to help relieve people’s stress and fear caused by the Coronavirus. Thanks to her exceptional skills, she is an internationally recognized figure and has been frequently invited to participate in television and radio programs including, Animal Planet (Discovery Channel) who produced and broadcast a segment about Frances Fox's work with the dolphins as well as the BEYOND BELIEF Podcast, and is a frequent guest of national Spanish language shows on UNIVISION and TELEMUNDO TV NETWORKS. For more information, on Frances visit: www.FrancesFox.com., follow her on Facebook, Twitter , Instagram and YouTube and join the conversation using the hashtags #FrancesFoxPodcasts #newsfromotherdimensions #newpodcasts #FrancesFox #FrancesFoxnews #Coronavirusnews #FrancesFoxReveals

