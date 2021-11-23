Satellite Industries Expands Deodorizer Division in Cedar Park, TX - Breaking Ground on New Facility November 23rd, 2021
Satellite Industries is excited to announce that they are expanding deodorizer production in Cedar Park, TX, in a brand-new facility.
Our new manufacturing plant will not only provide a solid runway for future growth in the division but will provide new jobs in our community, new products for our customers!”CEDAR PARK, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Satellite Industries is excited to announce that they are expanding deodorizer production in Cedar Park, TX, in a brand-new facility.
— John Babcock, President of Satellite Industries
Beginning in 1958 and continuing today is Satellite’s vision for improving sanitation worldwide. Todd Hilde, son of founder Al Hilde and the current owner of Satellite, sees the increased use of portable restrooms around the world as an encouraging step towards improved global health. Todd’s vision for Satellite is to expand its presence around the world and Satellite has met the growing demand for its products through acquisitions, investing in new facilities, and most importantly, adding more dedicated employees. That continues today as Satellite Industries expands its deodorizer, cleaning, and chemical manufacturing; continuing to create essential products for the sanitation industry and new jobs in the community.
In 2009, Satellite acquired a long-term supplier and manufacturer of deodorizers and cleaners in Cedar Park, Texas. After which, Satellite created their first deodorizer brand, Safe-T-Fresh. Since the founding of Safe-T-Fresh, Satellite industries have grown their deodorizer production and market share considerably, and have created dozens of jobs in manufacturing for the local community in Cedar Park. Over the past 11 years under the leadership of Doug Loebertmann - VP of the Deodorizer Division, Satellite Industries developed deodorizer technologies that have made Safe-T-Fresh one of the only deodorizer manufacturers to offer Eco-Friendly products.
Years of product development and growth have led to the need for expansion in Satellite's deodorizer division. Today, November 23rd, 2021 Satellite Industries is breaking ground on a new property in Cedar Park, planned to have double the production space of their current facility. According to Loebertmann, "We’ve experienced impressive growth over the last decade, but our growth was limited by our space. The new facility will give us the room to grow our business even more while allowing us to operate more safely and efficiently. We're excited to create new jobs in our community, and more and better products for our customers."
Additionally, the extra space will allow their sister company, Satellite Shelters, to expand their TX operations. Satellite expects a record future in deodorizer production and will be able to create a better working environment for their current and future employees. Satellite President, John Babcock comments, “The growth in our Deodorizer division has been tremendous over the last 10 years and we have managed to keep up with market demand within the original footprint of our manufacturing facility. It is now time to take it to the next level. Our new manufacturing plant will not only provide a solid runway for future growth in the division but will provide new jobs in our community, new products for our customers, and growth opportunities for our employees…. A home run!”
Owner and CEO of Satellite Industries, Todd Hilde, said about the expansion, "God Bless America! We are so fortunate to live in a country and state that allows a unique business like ours to flourish. I am so proud of our team, particularly Doug Loebertmann and John Babcock for making this opportunity come to life."
Satellite Industries is a sanitation equipment manufacturer, in business since 1958. A family-owned company specializing in the design and manufacturing of portable restrooms and handwash stations, vacuum trucks, restroom trailers, and deodorizers. Satellite now provides products to portable restroom operators in over 120 countries around the world.
