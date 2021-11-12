Closing soon: Wyoming Wildlife photo contest

Deadline is Nov. 15

11/8/2021 10:15:36 PM

Cheyenne - Less than a week remains to submit entries to the 2021 Wyoming Wildlife magazine annual photo contest. Photographers can enter their best shots by midnight Nov. 15. Winning entries and honorable mentions will be published in the February 2022 photo issue of Wyoming Wildlife.

Contestants can submit up to 10 photographs; the maximum size for each is 9 MB. Each must represent one of the following categories:

Wildlife — wild mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians, fish and insects

Scenic — landmarks, scenery or inanimate objects are prominent

Recreation — people enjoying the outdoors through hunting, fishing, hiking, backpacking, skiing or other outdoor activities

Flora — wildflowers, foliage, fruiting bodies or other parts of plants

Submissions are accepted online only. Photos must have been taken in Wyoming and cannot have been previously submitted to or taken on assignment for Wyoming Wildlife. Employees of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Wyoming Game and Fish Commissioners and their immediate families are ineligible. Photographers are encouraged to practice ethical photography, keeping an appropriate distance and respecting animals and their habitats.

In addition to being published in the magazine, the grand-prize winner for the best overall photo will receive $600 and a $350 voucher for a print of their shot on metal, gallery mount or other canvas at Artizen Photo Printing in Cheyenne. Prizes are also offered for first, second and third places in each of the four photo categories. Honorable mentions will also be recognized.

For more information, complete submission guidelines and prizes, visit the photo contest web page. For questions contact Patrick Owen at (307) 777-4547 or patrick.owen@wyo.gov.

About Wyoming Wildlife Magazine Wyoming Wildlife is published 12 times a year for anglers, hunters and wildlife enthusiasts. Its pages are full of the wild things and wild places that make Wyoming incomparable. Wyoming Wildlife is available online through the Game and Fish Store or by subscription for $14.95 for 12 issues. To subscribe call (800) 710-8345 or visit the website.

(Sara DiRienzo, Public Information Officer - (sara.dirienzo@wyo.gov))

- WGFD -