ICARO Announces Bruno Pereira as Chief Revenue Officer

Bruno is an accomplished technology business leader, and I am confident he will be an invaluable asset to ICARO as CRO as we expand our global network with industry leaders and partners.” — Paul Feller, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ICARO Media Group

NEW YORK, NY, US, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bruno Pereira joins ICARO Media Group™ as CRO, Bringing 15+ Years of Leadership to Oversee Global Revenue Solutions

ICARO™ Media Group, a TMT sector company, has appointed Bruno Pereira to the newly-created role as Chief Revenue Officer.

Mr. Pereira’s extensive experience developing and commercialising high-growth technologies will lead ICARO’s mission to define revenue growth in the digital media and commerce industry. Pereira will be responsible for all commercial revenue activities across the organization including sales, business development, sales operations and other revenue-related activities and teams.

Prior to joining ICARO, Pereira served in Vice President roles at video platform leader Brightcove, co-founded leading OTT firm TV App Agency (acquired by Brightcove), was Head of Sales for Grapple Mobile (acquired by Visa), and worked at Interwoven, IBM, Accenture, and BT in technology, sales and E-commerce roles.

Pereira has a track record of guiding technology companies through major transitions and rapid growth. He has successfully launched over 300 OTT apps for Telcos and Media companies around the world. VOD Professional has ranked Pereira as 13th highest rank Video On Demand professionals in the United Kingdom.

“I am very pleased to have Bruno Pereira join our executive team to oversee revenue growth for ICARO’s global strategy, as well as manage our newly-announced London U.K. office spearheading expansion into England, Italy, Germany, Portugal and Spain,” stated Paul Feller, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ICARO Media Group. “Bruno is an accomplished technology business leader, and I am confident he will be an invaluable asset to ICARO as CRO as we expand our global network with industry leaders and partners.”

Mr. Pereira commented, "I am very excited to be joining ICARO’s management team. Their vision is truly remarkable, and with super-ambitious goals. ICARO’s tools for the TV-addressable space, like AI, direct sales, super apps, dynamic ad insertion and more importantly huge addressable audiences makes them a unique player in this space. I’m looking forward to bringing my experience in the technology, media and telecom sectors to this highly experienced team and help its clients monetise their platforms even better in a time when retention of clients is more important than ever, whilst leading European expansion."

About ICARO

ICARO empowers Global Telecoms, Media Companies and Broadcast television networks, with over 220M subscribers under contract in LATAM and North America, to create personalized content offerings and digital experiences for their customers. Through both its SaaS platform and AI-powered direct-to-consumer products, ICARO gives media companies and global telcos the ability to grow revenues, build audience, and access turnkey solutions to stay competitive in an evolving media and technology marketplace. The ICARO platform features include access to a premium content library in several languages, international content distribution solutions, advanced geofencing controls, e-commerce integrations, advertising integrations, multimedia management and curation tools, metadata enhancement and optimization, channels and playlists, and video management and hosting. ICARO’s platforms support multi-language digital content to a growing list of publishers, telco partners and media groups. ICARO is headquartered in New York, with international offices located in São Paulo, Mexico City, Toronto, Boca Raton and London. For more information, please visit www.icaromediagroup.com.

