Speaker Dade Phelan Announces Appointments to Work Group on Blockchain Matters

by: Rep. Phelan, Dade

11/10/2021

AUSTIN -- Speaker Phelan today announced appointments to the Work Group on Blockchain Matters, naming Rep. Tan Parker, Lee Bratcher, Cesare Fracassi, Natalie Smolenski, Peter Vogel, and Grant Weston as his designees.

"Today, I am proud to announce my appointments to the Work Group in Block Chain Matters, an entity created by House Bill 1576 during the 87th Regular Session," said Speaker Dade Phelan. "These individuals are tasked with developing a master plan for the expansion of the blockchain industry in Texas and recommend the policies and state investments in connection with blockchain technology. Texas's ability to embrace innovation and new technologies have always been the driving force behind the state's dynamic economic success. I look forward to seeing the impact this committee will have on the future of Texas."

Tan Parker is the State Representative for House District 63. He serves as Vice Chairman of the Pensions, Investments and financial services committee and also serves on the Higher Education committee. Representative Parker authored House Bill 1576 which created the Work Group on Blockchain Matters.

Lee Bratcher is the President of the Texas Blockchain Council, a professor at Dallas Baptist University, and serves as the Executive Director for the Institute for Global Engagement.

Cesare Fracassi is an associate professor of finance at the University of Texas's McCombs School of Business.

Natalie Smolenski is the Head of Business Development at Hyland Software Inc.

Peter Vogel is a lawyer at Foley & Lardner LLP who has over 30 years of experience in IT law.

Grant Weston is the Co-Founder and Venture Investor at Deflation Capital.

