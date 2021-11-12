Governor McKee Issues Statement in Recognition of Veterans Day

PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee released the following statement today in recognition of Veterans Day:

"Today is about honoring the men and women who courageously fought to protect our freedom — our nation's Veterans.

The over 60,000 Veterans, active duty and guard members who live in our state represent the very best of this country. They've answered the call of duty and risked their lives for the greater good.

We can never fully repay the debt we owe our Veterans, but today and every day we can ensure they know how much we appreciate their selfless service and sacrifice.

To all of Rhode Island's Veterans and their families, thank you. To those who are no longer with us, we will never forget you."

###