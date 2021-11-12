Submit Release
News Search

There were 535 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,711 in the last 365 days.

Governor McKee Issues Statement in Recognition of Veterans Day

PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee released the following statement today in recognition of Veterans Day:

"Today is about honoring the men and women who courageously fought to protect our freedom — our nation's Veterans.

The over 60,000 Veterans, active duty and guard members who live in our state represent the very best of this country. They've answered the call of duty and risked their lives for the greater good.

We can never fully repay the debt we owe our Veterans, but today and every day we can ensure they know how much we appreciate their selfless service and sacrifice.

To all of Rhode Island's Veterans and their families, thank you. To those who are no longer with us, we will never forget you."

###

You just read:

Governor McKee Issues Statement in Recognition of Veterans Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.