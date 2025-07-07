Travel Advisory: Route 99 South Lane Split Begins July 11

RHODE ISLAND, July 7 - On Friday night, July 11, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will change the traffic pattern on Route 99 South where it passes over Route 146 in North Smithfield. RIDOT is doing phased bridge preservation and needs to work on the center of the bridge. This will require a lane split with one lane on each side of the split.

Drivers should not stop or suddenly change lanes at the split. All lanes go through. The lane split will be in place for approximately two months, followed by an additional lane shift. The traffic pattern on the bridge will return to its original configuration this fall.

While the traffic split is in place, RIDOT may close one of the two lanes on Route 99 South during evening and overnight hours, from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. This will take place on Sunday-Thursday nights only.

Work on this bridge is part of RIDOT's ongoing Route 146 project, which will replace multiple bridges, repave 8 miles of road and eliminate congestion at the intersection of Sayles Hill Road and Route 146 with the construction of a new flyover bridge. Approximately 171,000 vehicles use Route 146 daily.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The Route 146 project is made possible by RhodeWorks. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.