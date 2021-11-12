Removal of Third Street overpass requires closing a portion of I-94 this weekend in Detroit

Contact:

Agency:

Diane Cross, MDOT Office of Communications, 313-375-2454Transportation

DETROIT, Mich. -- Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) contract crews will be removing the Third Street overpass above I-94 in Detroit this weekend. This work will require closing both directions of I-94 between I-96 and I-75 starting at 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12. This section of I-94 is expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15.

During this closure, westbound I-94 traffic will be detoured via southbound I-75 and westbound I-96 back to westbound I-94. All entrance ramps to westbound I-94 will be closed beginning at 7 p.m. Friday from Mt. Elliott to M-10 (Lodge Freeway).

Eastbound I-94 traffic will be detoured via eastbound I-96 and northbound I-75 back to eastbound I-94. All entrance ramps to eastbound I-94 will be closed starting at 7 p.m. Friday from 30th Street to M-10. All entrance ramps will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.

The Third Street overpass is being removed to accommodate the future I-94/M-10 (Lodge Freeway) interchange improvements as part of the I-94 modernization project. Due to the overpass's proximity to the interchange, and the subsequent replacement of existing left-lane exit and entrance ramps with standard right-lane movements, there is not sufficient room to replace Third Street over I-94.

Follow the I-94 modernization project on the web at https://I94Detroit.org or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/I94Detroit or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/I94Detroit.