Paid for by the State of Maine, the Behavioral Threat Assessment Team Training gives Maine school districts access to the leading training program for Behavioral Threat Assessment (BTA) at no cost to them. Targeted violence is preventable. When school teams have the knowledge and skills to identify, assess and intervene, they can help guide students to a safer path.

CSTAG Level 1 Training: Begins November 29, 2021 – Asynchronous, online (You must complete Level 1 by 12/14/21 to participate in Level 2).

Begins November 29, 2021 – Asynchronous, online (You must complete Level 1 by 12/14/21 to participate in Level 2). CSTAG Level 2 Training: December 15, 2021 – Synchronous, in-person or virtual workshop from 9:00am – 1:00pm.

Training is ideal for all members of a multi-disciplinary BTA Team, including: School administrators, school mental health professionals, School Resource Officers (SRO) or law enforcement, special education coordinators.

Behavioral Threat Assessment Team Training is a necessity when it comes to helping students move off a path of violence to themselves or others.

The training is hosted by Navigate360, a leader in school safety solutions and Dr. Dewey Cornell, author of the Comprehensive School Threat Assessment Guidelines (CSTAG).

Those headed down a path of targeted violence display observable behaviors (i.e. they don’t just “snap”) When school communities know these warning signs, they can intervene and help Behavioral Threat Assessment is a fact-based, non-punitive method of identifying the reasons a student may beheaded down a path of violence BTA uses a collaborative, multidisciplinary team to assess and identify effective interventions and supports that mitigate a potential threat.

For more information about this training: Download the flyer

To register for the trainings contact Karen Barnes, Threat Assessment/Mental Health Officer at the Maine School Safety Center at karen.a.barnes@maine.gov